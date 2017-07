All Times Eastern

Saturday, July 15

Arena Football

Washington Valor at Philadelphia Soul — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 17

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

World Series of Beach Volleyball, Long Beach, CA

Women’s Semifinals — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Women’s Finals — ESPN, midnight (same day coverage)

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Welterweights

Robert Guerrero vs. Omar Figueroa — Fox, 8 p.m.

Jamal James vs. Jo Jo Dan — FS1, 10 p.m.

Boxing After Dark, The Forum, Inglewood, CA

WBC World Super Featherweight Title

Takashi Miura vs. Miguel Berchelt — HBO, 9:50 p.m.

CFL

Week 4

BC Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group B, Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Panama vs. Martinique — Univision/Univision Deportes, 4 p.m./FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Nicaragua vs. United States — Univision/Univision Deportes, 6:30 p.m./FXX, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 3:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FXX, 6:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 14: Blangnac to Rodez — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Darts

U.S. Masters, Tropicana Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

North American Championship — FS1, midnight (same day coverage)

Diving

FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Mixed Synchronized Platform Final — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Women’s 1m Springboard Final — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, United Kingdom

Clasifcación — Univision Deportes, 7:55 a.m.

Qualifying — CNBC, 8 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.

Formula E

New York City ePrix, Brooklyn Street Circuit, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Race 1 Qualifying — FS2, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Race 1 — FS2, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

3rd Round — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Open, Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ

3rd Round — Fox, 2 p.m.

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

2nd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, MD

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Qualifying — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio, The SSE Hydro, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Weigh-In — FS2, noon

Road to the Octagon: Weidman vs. Gastelum — Fox, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — FS1/YES/NESN, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Fox Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports/WGN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City — FS1, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — STO/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at Atlanta — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — WCAU/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MASN2/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore — WLS/MASN, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

New Hampshire 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 10 a.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

New Hampshire 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Qualifying — CNBC, 11 a.m.

Race — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Scan All 43 Special: Talladega, Kansas, Charlotte — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Xfinity — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Pro Summer League

Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Portland vs. San Antonio — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Miami vs. Memphis — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Boston vs. Dallas — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight: Central Division Needs — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Club Friendly, Tissot Arena, Biel/Bienne, Switzerland

Benfica vs. Young Boys — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

NWSL

Portland Timbers vs. North Carolina Courage — Lifetime, 3:50 p.m.

Sky Blue vs. Chicago Red Stars — go90, 7 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. FC Kansas City — go90, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit — go90, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. Boston Breakers — go90, 10 p.m.

NASL

North Carolina vs. Puerto Rico — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

FC Edmonton vs. New York Cosmos — Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

San Francisco Deltas vs. Miami FC — Twitter, 10 p.m.

International Club Friendly, StubHub Center, Carson, CA

LA Galaxy vs. Manchester United — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Balón d’Oro de la Liga MX — Univision Deportes, 9 p.m.

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting — BBC World News, 8:30 a.m.

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Times — ESPN Classic, 10:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL? — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Swimming

FINA World Aquatics Championships, Varosliget Park, Budapest, Hungary

Synchronized Swimming: Solo Technical — Olympic Channel, 8:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Ladies’ Singles Final: Garbine Muguruza vs. Venus Williams — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime: Ladies’ Singles Final, Ladies Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Entertainment

Cops: Do Not Pass Go — Spike, 8 p.m.

20/20: In an Instant: Home Invasion Horror (season finale) — ABC, 8 p.m.

Doubt — CBS, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 30 — A&E, 8 p.m.

My Cat From Hell: Good Kitty, Bad Kitty — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Alien: Director’s Cut — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Keeping Up Wiht the Joneses — HBO, 8 p.m.

What on Earth?: Dark Voyages — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: First Look: Ngombe Ngulu — History Channel, 8:54 p.m.

Pit Bulls and Parolees: Sneak Peek — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

First Time Flippers: Communication is Turnkey — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Tiny House Hunting: A Moving Decision in Montana (season premiere) — FYI, 9 p.m.

Jail: Big Texas — Spike, 9 p.m.

48 Hours: Obsessed — CBS, 9 p.m.

Dateline NBC: On a Lonely Road — NBC, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 07.15.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

TURN: Washington Spies: Our Man in New York — AMC, 9 p.m.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation: Smilin’ on Anna Maria Island — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Happy Birthday to Moo! — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of …: Bruce Lee — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Ghost Adventures: Asylum 49 — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Pit Bulls & Parolees: Back to the Beginning: Second Chance Ranch (series premiere) — Animal Planet, 9:02 p.m.

You Can’t Turn That Into A House: Industrial Storage Tank — FYI, 9:30 p.m.

The Vanilla Ice Project: Commotion by the Ocean — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Still Star-Crossed: Nature Hath Framed Strange Fellows In Her Time — ABC, 10 p.m.

Orphan Black: Manacled Slim Wrists — BBC America, 10 p.m.

Aliens — Cinemax, 10 p.m.

Zombie House Flipping: A Gnawing Problem — FYI, 10 p.m.

House Hunters Renovation: Retro Kitchen, Modern Problems — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Fatal Vows: The Ties That Bind — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Deja MOO!: Twist and Shout — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

Pit Bulls & Parolees: Back to the Beginning: Whiteout — Animal Planet, 10:02 p.m.

The Vanilla Ice Project: Hip-Hop Hibachi — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Nice Guys — HBO Signature, 10:35 p.m.

House Hunters: Starting on Long Island — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Major League — Starz Encore, 11:08 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

Sunday, July 16

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 17

Fremantle Dockers vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

World Series of Beach Volleyball, Long Beach, CA

Women’s Finals — ABC, noon (delayed from 7/15)

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group C, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Jamaica vs. El Salvador — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 5:30 p.m./FS2, 6 p.m.

Curaçao vs. Mexico — Univision/Univision Deportes, 8 pm./FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 15: Laissac-Sévérac l’Église to Le Puy-en-Velay — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Replay — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Diving

FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Men’s 1m Springboard Final — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Sychronized Platform Final — Olympic Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIA World Endurance Championship

6 Hours of Nürburging — F1, 7 a.m.

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, United Kingdom

Carrera — Univision Deportes, 7:50 a.m.

Race — CNBC, 8 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.

F1 Countdown — CNBC, 7:30 a.m.

F1 Extra — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Formula E

New York City ePrix, Brooklyn Street Circuit, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Race 2 Qualifying — FS2, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

Race 2 — Fox, 1 p.m.

FIA Formula E Championship Prerace — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Final Round — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Open, Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ

Final Round — Fox, 2 p.m.

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, MD

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Race — CNBC, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio, The SSE Hydro, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Prelims — FS1, 1 p.m.

Main Card — FS1, 3 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS2, noon

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — TBS/YES/NESN, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Fox Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports Northwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — STO/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — ESPN, 8 p.m

National League

Colorado at New York Mets — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/SNY, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MASN2/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore — WLS/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Plays of the First Half — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

New Hampshire 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: New Hampshire — FS1, noon

NASCAR America Sunday — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Pro Summer League

Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

2016 Philadelphia Eagles — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2016 New York Giants — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2016 Dallas Cowboys — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Women’s Euro 2017

Group A, Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Norway — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 11:50 a.m.

Group A, Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem, Netherlands

Denmark vs. Belgium — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Campéon de Campeones, StubHub Center, Carson, CA

Tigres UANL vs. Chivas de Guadalajara — Univision/Univision Deportes, 10:30 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

SC Featured: Arthur — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SC Featured: Names You Should Know — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Sole Man — ESPNU, midnight

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Swimming

FINA World Aquatics Championships, Lake Balaton,Balatonfüred, Hungary

Women’s 10K Open-Water Swimming — Olympic Channel, 4 a.m.

FINA World Aquatics Championships, Varosliget Park, Budapest, Hungary

Synchronized Swimming: Duet Technical — Olympic Channel, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s Singles Finals: Marin Cilic vs. Roger Federer — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime: Gentlemen’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League, Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athlétisme de Rabat — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Water Polo

FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary

Women’s

Italy vs. Canada — Olympic Channel, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

United States vs. South Africa — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Entertainment

Business of Life: The Business of Video Games — Viceland, 7 p.m.

60 Minutes — CBS, 7 p.m.

Naked and Afraid: Uncensored: The Monster — Discovery, 7 p.m.

Big Brother 19 — CBS, 8 p.m.

My Mother and Other Strangers on Masterpiece — PBS, 8 p.m.

Killer Whales: Predators of False Bay — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Dallas Buyers Club — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Naked and Afraid: Swamp Nights — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Mythbusters: Greatest Shark Myths — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

Food Paradise: Food On Fire — Travel Channel, 8 p.m.

Top Ten Unlucky Locations — Weather Channel, 8 p.m.

Caribbean Life: Raising Two Boys on St. Croix (season premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Xtreme Waterparks: Tidal Waves and Mermaids — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

American Grit — Fox, 9 p.m.

Grantchester on Masterpiece — PBS, 9 p.m.

The Nineties: Clinton: The Comeback Kid — CNN, 9 p.m.

Barnwood Builders: Cowboy Party Barn in New Braunfels, TX — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Food Network Star: Beat Bobby Flay — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Game of Thrones: Dragonstone (season premiere) — HBO, 9 p.m.

American Monster: Family Snapshot — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Dateline Extra: Lost and Found — MSNBC, 9 p.m.

Chasing Evel: The Robbie Knievel Story — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Twin Peaks: The Return: Part 10 (Laura is the one) — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Power: We’re in This Together — Starz, 9 p.m.

Claws: Self-Portrait — TNT, 9 p.m.

Caribbean Life: Cowabunga Bocas — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Xtreme Waterparks: Welcome to SplashTown — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Food Porn: Size Matters — FYI, 10 p.m.

Island Hunters: Island Shopping in the Bahamas (season premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Xtreme Waterparks: Primal Fear — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Remember Me (series premiere) — PBS, 10 p.m.

Don Francisco te invita — Telemundo, 10 p.m.

I Was Prey: Feeding Frenzy (series premiere) — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

The History of Comedy: One Nation, Under Comedy — CNN, 10 p.m.

The Strain: The Worm Turns (season premiere) — FX, 10 p.m.

On the Case With Paula Zahn: Deadly Riddle — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

I’m Dying Up There: Girls Are Funny, Too — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Bar Rescue: Things That Go Pahrump in the Night — Spike, 10 p.m.

Scraps: Portland, OR — FYI, 10:30 p.m.

Island Hunters: An Island Without Cause-Way — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level: Mario Tory — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Talking With Chris Hardwick: Connie Britton — AMC, 11 p.m.

Mike Tyson Mysteries: A Dog’s Life — Cartoon Network, 11:30 p.m.

Legends of Chamberlain Heights: Hurricane Jermaine — Comedy Central, 11:30 p.m.

Boiler Room — HBO2, midnight

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight