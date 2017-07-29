All Times Eastern

Saturday, July 29

Arena Football

Cleveland Gladiators at Washington Valor — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Soul at Baltimore Brigade — Twitter, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 19

Port Adelaide Power vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Baseball

National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank, NY

14U Championship

LA Steel Elite (CA) vs. Woodbury Jr. Ducks (NY) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

11U Championship

Team Francisco Notorious 9 (NY) vs. Jersey Storm (NJ) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria

Women’s Pool Play

Germany (Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider) vs. United States (Emily Day/Nicole Branagh) — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Super Lightweights

Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia — Showtime, 9 p.m.

CBS Sports Spectacular: Fight Night: KO Boxing, Rumble on the Water 2, The Queen Mary, Long Beach, CA

Featherweights

Tramaine Williams vs. Angel Luna — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Golden Boy Boxing, Casino del Sol, Tucson, AZ

Vacant WBA-NABA Welterweight Title

Sadam Ali vs. Johan Perez — ESPN2, midnight

CFL

Week 6

Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary

Clasificación — Univision Deportes, 7:55 a.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.

Formula E

Montreal ePrix, Montreal Formula E Street Circuit, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Qualifying — FS2, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Race 1 — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

The Senior Open, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Bridgend, Wales, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

3rd Round — NBC, noon

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

USGA

U.S. Girls Junior Championship, Boone Valley Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Championship Match — FS1, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Jim Dandy Stakes — FS2, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Qualifying — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Prelims — FXX, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Pre Fight Show — FXX, 7 p.m.

Professional Fighters League: Everett, Xfinity Arena, Everett, WA

Featherweights

Andre Harrison vs. Steven Rodriguez — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Toronto — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/WPIX, 1 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston — Fox Sports Kansas City/NESN, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — FS1/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/WCAU, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — WGN/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami — FS1/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

New York Mets at Seattle — SNY/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Atlanta vs. Orlando — Fox, 5 p.m.

New England vs. Philadelphia — Comcast SportsNet New England/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Montreal — MSG Network/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver — KTXA/TSN, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. Portland — Root Sports, 8 p.m.

Minnesota vs. D.C. United — WFTC/NewsChannel 8, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Columbus — KMYU/WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 8 p.m.

San Jose vs. Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Chicago — Fox Sports Kansas City/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle — ESPN/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLS Pregame — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Overton’s 400 at Pocono, Pocono Speedway, Long Pond, PA

Practice — CNBC, 9 a.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Camping World Truck Series

Overton’s 150 at Pocono’s, Pocono Speedway, Long Pond, PA

Race — Fox, 1 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Cellular 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Qualifying — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Race — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBC, 3 p.m.

NFL

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Pacific Division Needs — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup, Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Chelsea vs. FC Internazionale — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2017

Quarterfinal, Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Sweden — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 11:50 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Germany vs. Denmark — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

International Champions Cup, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NASL

New York Cosmos vs. Miami FC — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

International Champions Cup, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

El Clasico

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona — ESPN, 7:55 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona — ESPN2, 8 p.m. (en Español)

SportsCenter on the Road: El Clasico — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.,m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson — ESPN Classic, 7:30 a.m.

E:60: Pictures of Lettermen — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E:60: Friday Night Lies — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, noon

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN2, noon

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPN Classic, 2:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Free Spirits — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Soccer Stories: White, Blue and White — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Broke — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

SC Featured: Names You Should Know — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN Classic, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Real Rocky — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPN Classic, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Day 7-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.

Day 7-Finals — NBC, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Tennis

ATP Tour

German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

WTA Tour

Ericsson Open, Båstad Tennis Stadium, Båstad, Sweden

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 7 a.m.

ATP Tour

Swiss Open, Roy Emerson Arena, Gstaad, Switzerland

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

U.S. Open Series

ATP Tour

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

Semifinal — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Semifinal — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Water Polo

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary

Men’s Bronze Medal Match: Serbia vs. Greece — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match: Hungary vs. Croatia — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Baseball

National Youth Baseball Championship, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank NY

13U Championship

CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

12U Championship

CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria

Women’s Pool Play

United States (April Ross/Lauren Fendrick) vs. Australia (Nicole Laird/Jessyka Ngaumo) — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Rabobank Theater, Bakersfield, CA

Welterweights

Victor Ortiz vs. Saul Corral — FS1, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Finals — FS1, 4 p.m.

Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary

Race — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Carrera — Univision Deportes, 7:50 a.m.

F1 Countdown — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.

F1 Extra — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Formula E

Montreal ePrix, Montreal Formula E Street Circuit, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Qualifying — FS2, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Race 2 — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

European Championship, Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg, Germany

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (delayed from 7/29)

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (delayed from 7/30)

The Senior Open, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Bridgend, Wales, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Final Round — NBC, noon

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Road to the PGA Championship — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, NJ

Haskell Invitational — NBC, 5 p.m.

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Shuvee Stakes — FS2, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Race — CNBC, 3 p.,m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Post Fight Show — FS2, 1 a.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Toronto — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston — Fox Sports Kansas City/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/WGN, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Miami — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — TBS/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — MASN, 7 p.m.

San Francsico at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at Seattle — WPIX/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

2017 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY

Awards Presenatation — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Ceremonies — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

Primetime Replay — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Hall of Fame Edition — MLB Network, noon

Plays of the Month: July — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC — ESPN/TSN4/TSN5, 2 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Overton’s 400 at Pocono, Pocono Speedway, Long Pond, PA

Qualifying — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Pocono — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR America Sunday — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

International Club Friendly, Waldstadion Mittersill, Mittersill, Austria

FC Schalke 04 vs. SD Eibar — beIN Sports, 11:25 a.m.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2017

Quarterfinal, Willem II Stadion, Tilburg, Netherlands

Austria vs. Spain — ESPN3, noon

Quarterfinal, Stadion De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands

England vs. France — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

International Champions Cup, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

AS Roma vs. Juventus — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NASL

FC Edmonton vs. Indy Eleven — Facebook, 4 p.m.

Women’s

Tournament of Nations, Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA

United States vs. Brazil — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

E:60; Searching for Schuye — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Owen and Haatchi — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Day 8-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.

Day 8-Finals — NBC, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Ericsson Open, Båstad Tennis Stadium, Båstad, Sweden

Final — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.

ATP Tour

German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany

Finals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WTA Tour

Jiangxi International Open, Nanchang Tennis Center, Nanchang, Communist China

Finals — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

ATP Tour

Swiss Open, Roy Emerson Arena, Gstaad, Switzerland

Finals — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Series

ATP Tour

Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA

FInal — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun — Twitter, 3 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV, 7 p.m.