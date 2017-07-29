All Times Eastern
Saturday, July 29
Arena Football
Cleveland Gladiators at Washington Valor — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Soul at Baltimore Brigade — Twitter, 7 p.m.
Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 19
Port Adelaide Power vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.
Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.
Baseball
National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank, NY
14U Championship
LA Steel Elite (CA) vs. Woodbury Jr. Ducks (NY) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
11U Championship
Team Francisco Notorious 9 (NY) vs. Jersey Storm (NJ) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria
Women’s Pool Play
Germany (Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider) vs. United States (Emily Day/Nicole Branagh) — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.
Boxing
Showtime Championship Boxing, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Super Lightweights
Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia — Showtime, 9 p.m.
CBS Sports Spectacular: Fight Night: KO Boxing, Rumble on the Water 2, The Queen Mary, Long Beach, CA
Featherweights
Tramaine Williams vs. Angel Luna — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
Golden Boy Boxing, Casino del Sol, Tucson, AZ
Vacant WBA-NABA Welterweight Title
Sadam Ali vs. Johan Perez — ESPN2, midnight
CFL
Week 6
Toronto Argonauts at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Calgary Stampeders — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA
Qualifying — FS1, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)
Formula 1
Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary
Clasificación — Univision Deportes, 7:55 a.m.
Qualifying — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.
Formula E
Montreal ePrix, Montreal Formula E Street Circuit, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Qualifying — FS2, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
Race 1 — FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
The Senior Open, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Bridgend, Wales, United Kingdom
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.
3rd Round — NBC, noon
PGA Tour
Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)
USGA
U.S. Girls Junior Championship, Boone Valley Golf Club, Augusta, GA
Championship Match — FS1, 3 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Jim Dandy Stakes — FS2, 5 p.m.
IndyCar
Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH
Qualifying — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA
Prelims — FXX, 8 p.m.
Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.
UFC Pre Fight Show — FXX, 7 p.m.
Professional Fighters League: Everett, Xfinity Arena, Everett, WA
Featherweights
Andre Harrison vs. Steven Rodriguez — NBCSN, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Anaheim at Toronto — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/WPIX, 1 p.m.
Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston — Fox Sports Kansas City/NESN, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
National League
San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — FS1/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/WCAU, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — WGN/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami — FS1/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
New York Mets at Seattle — SNY/Root Sports, 4 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
MLS
Atlanta vs. Orlando — Fox, 5 p.m.
New England vs. Philadelphia — Comcast SportsNet New England/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New York Red Bulls vs. Montreal — MSG Network/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas vs. Vancouver — KTXA/TSN, 8 p.m.
Houston vs. Portland — Root Sports, 8 p.m.
Minnesota vs. D.C. United — WFTC/NewsChannel 8, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. Columbus — KMYU/WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 8 p.m.
San Jose vs. Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Altitude, 8 p.m.
Sporting KC vs. Chicago — Fox Sports Kansas City/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Seattle — ESPN/ESPN2, 10 p.m.
MLS Pregame — Fox, 4:30 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Overton’s 400 at Pocono, Pocono Speedway, Long Pond, PA
Practice — CNBC, 9 a.m.
Final Practice — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Camping World Truck Series
Overton’s 150 at Pocono’s, Pocono Speedway, Long Pond, PA
Race — Fox, 1 p.m.
NCWTS Setup — Fox, 12:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series
Cellular 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA
Qualifying — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
Race — NBC, 3:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBC, 3 p.m.
NFL
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Pacific Division Needs — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Champions Cup, Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore
Chelsea vs. FC Internazionale — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
UEFA Women’s EURO 2017
Quarterfinal, Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem, Netherlands
Netherlands vs. Sweden — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 11:50 a.m.
Quarterfinal, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Germany vs. Denmark — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.
International Champions Cup, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NASL
New York Cosmos vs. Miami FC — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
International Champions Cup, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL
El Clasico
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona — ESPN, 7:55 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona — ESPN2, 8 p.m. (en Español)
SportsCenter on the Road: El Clasico — ESPN, 6 p.m.
The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.
Sports Talk
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.,m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson — ESPN Classic, 7:30 a.m.
E:60: Pictures of Lettermen — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
E:60: Friday Night Lies — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.
SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, noon
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN2, noon
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
30 for 30: Benji — ESPN Classic, 2:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Free Spirits — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.
30 for 30: Soccer Stories: White, Blue and White — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
30 for 30: Broke — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.
SC Featured: Names You Should Know — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN Classic, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN Films: The Real Rocky — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPN Classic, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight
Swimming
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Day 7-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.
Day 7-Finals — NBC, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)
Tennis
ATP Tour
German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany
Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
WTA Tour
Ericsson Open, Båstad Tennis Stadium, Båstad, Sweden
Semifinals — beIN Sports, 7 a.m.
ATP Tour
Swiss Open, Roy Emerson Arena, Gstaad, Switzerland
Semifinals — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.
U.S. Open Series
ATP Tour
Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA
Semifinal — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Semifinal — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Water Polo
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary
Men’s Bronze Medal Match: Serbia vs. Greece — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.
Men’s Gold Medal Match: Hungary vs. Croatia — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
Baseball
National Youth Baseball Championship, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank NY
13U Championship
CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
12U Championship
CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria
Women’s Pool Play
United States (April Ross/Lauren Fendrick) vs. Australia (Nicole Laird/Jessyka Ngaumo) — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.
Boxing
Premier Boxing Champions, Rabobank Theater, Bakersfield, CA
Welterweights
Victor Ortiz vs. Saul Corral — FS1, 7 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA
Finals — FS1, 4 p.m.
Formula 1
Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary
Race — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Carrera — Univision Deportes, 7:50 a.m.
F1 Countdown — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.
F1 Extra — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Formula E
Montreal ePrix, Montreal Formula E Street Circuit, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Qualifying — FS2, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
Race 2 — FS2, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
European Championship, Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg, Germany
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (delayed from 7/29)
Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (delayed from 7/30)
The Senior Open, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Bridgend, Wales, United Kingdom
Final Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.
Final Round — NBC, noon
PGA Tour
Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada
Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon
Road to the PGA Championship — CBS, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)
Horse Racing
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, NJ
Haskell Invitational — NBC, 5 p.m.
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Shuvee Stakes — FS2, 5 p.m.
IndyCar
Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH
Race — CNBC, 3 p.,m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Post Fight Show — FS2, 1 a.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie — FS1, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Anaheim at Toronto — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston — Fox Sports Kansas City/NESN, 1:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/WGN, 2 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at Miami — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — TBS/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports San Diego, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at Washington — MASN, 7 p.m.
San Francsico at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Interleague
New York Mets at Seattle — WPIX/Root Sports, 4 p.m.
2017 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY
Awards Presenatation — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
Ceremonies — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.
Primetime Replay — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Hall of Fame Edition — MLB Network, noon
Plays of the Month: July — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLS
Toronto FC vs. New York City FC — ESPN/TSN4/TSN5, 2 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Overton’s 400 at Pocono, Pocono Speedway, Long Pond, PA
Qualifying — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Pocono — FS1, 10:30 p.m.
NASCAR America Sunday — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
NFL
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Soccer
International Club Friendly, Waldstadion Mittersill, Mittersill, Austria
FC Schalke 04 vs. SD Eibar — beIN Sports, 11:25 a.m.
UEFA Women’s EURO 2017
Quarterfinal, Willem II Stadion, Tilburg, Netherlands
Austria vs. Spain — ESPN3, noon
Quarterfinal, Stadion De Adelaarshorst, Deventer, Netherlands
England vs. France — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.
International Champions Cup, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA
AS Roma vs. Juventus — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NASL
FC Edmonton vs. Indy Eleven — Facebook, 4 p.m.
Women’s
Tournament of Nations, Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA
United States vs. Brazil — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight
Sports Talk
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
E:60; Searching for Schuye — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
E:60: Pictures: Owen and Haatchi — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Swimming
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Day 8-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.
Day 8-Finals — NBC, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)
Tennis
WTA Tour
Ericsson Open, Båstad Tennis Stadium, Båstad, Sweden
Final — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.
ATP Tour
German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany
Finals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.
WTA Tour
Jiangxi International Open, Nanchang Tennis Center, Nanchang, Communist China
Finals — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
ATP Tour
Swiss Open, Roy Emerson Arena, Gstaad, Switzerland
Finals — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.
U.S. Open Series
ATP Tour
Atlanta Open, Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA
FInal — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun — Twitter, 3 p.m.
Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV, 7 p.m.