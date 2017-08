All Times Eastern

Saturday, August 12

Arena Football

AFL Playoffs

Semifinal, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Baltimore Brigade at Philadelphia Soul — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

Round 21

Melbourne Demons vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Baseball

CamAm League

Trois-Rivieres Aigles at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 6:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

English Premier League

MatchWeek 1

Watford vs. Liverpool — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Burnley — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Everton vs. Stoke City — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove vs. Manchester City — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live from Falmer Stadium, Falmer, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live from Falmer Stadium, Falmer, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live from Falmer Stadium, Falmer, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone live from Falmer Stadium, Falmer, England, United Kingdom — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

3rd Round — TNT, 11 a.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Today’s the Day: 2017 Faldo Series — CBS, 1 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, CA

Semifinals– FS1, 7 p.m.

Driving Change: Golf’s Battle for Equality — BBC World News, 1:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Fourstardave Handicap — FS2, 4 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Arlington International Racecourse, Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Million — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees — FS1/NESN/YES, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay — STO/Fox Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Kansas City/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 7 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Sportswest/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Fox Sports West/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — WPIX/WCAU, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN, 7 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (joined in progress)

Atlanta at St. Louis — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — MLB Network/WGN/Fox Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Toronto — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Seattle vs. Sporting KC — KZJO/KUNS/Fox Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Portland — TSN/Root Sports, 6 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake — NewsChannel 8/KMYU, 7 p.m.

Columbus vs. Chicago — WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando — MSG/WFTV, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Colorado — KTXA/Altitude, 8 p.m.

New England vs. Vancouver — Comcast SportsNet New England/TSN2, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Montreal — Comcast SportsNet Philadlephia/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. San Jose — NBC Sports California Plus, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Practice — CNBC, 8:30 a.m.

Final Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App, 11:30 a.m.

Camping World Truck Series

LTI Printing 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Qualifying — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NCWTS Post-Race Show — FS1, 3 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Mid-Ohio Challenge, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Qualifying — CNBC, noon

Race — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Tennessee at New York Jets — WKRN/WCBS, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams — NFL Network/KTVT/KCBS, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona — KTVU/KPNX, 10 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Washington Spirit vs. Boston Breakers — Lifetime, 3:50 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Sky Blue FC — go90, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns FC — go90, 8 p.m.

NASL

Miami FC vs. Indy Eleven — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPN Classic, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: No Más — ESPN Classic, 7:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Broke — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Brian and the Boz — ESPN Classic, 10:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN Classic, noon

E:60: Pictures: 20 Years and 11 Seconds — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Life as Matt — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

ESPN Films: Morningside 5 — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Real Rocky — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

WTA Tour

Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

1st Semifinal — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

2nd Semifinal — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ATP Tour

Coupe Rogers, Uniprix Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Doubles Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

1st Semifinal — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

2nd Semifinal — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 9: Morning Session — NBCSN, 5 a.m.

Day 9: Morning Session — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m. (same day coverage)

Day 9: Evening Session — NBC, 3 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

Australian Rules Football

Round 21

Port Adelaide Power vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

CFL

Week 8

BC Lions at Saskatchewan RoughRiders — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Colorado Classic

Stage 3: Denver — NBCSN, 1:30 a.m. (delayed from 8/12)

Stage 4: Denver — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

English Premier League

MatchWeek 1

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN, 8:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. West Ham United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 10:55 a.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Live from Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Live from Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Match of the Day II — NBCSN, midnight

Match of the Week — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Golf

PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

Final Round — TNT, 11 a.m.

Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, CA

Championship Match– FS1, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Special Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: Fight Night: Te Huna vs. Marquardt — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: One-Round Wars — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Upsets — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Cyborg vs. Lansberg — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Tampa Bay — TBS/STO/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Kansas City/WGN, 2 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Sportswest/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Fox Sports West/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — ESPN, 8 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — MLB Network/WLS/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Mercade MLS — Univision Deportes, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Michigan — FS1, noon

NASCAR American Sunday — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lap — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Racing Roots: Kyle Larson — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Racing Roots: Daniel Suarez — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Michigan — FS1, 11 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Detroit at Indianapolis — NFL Network/WJBK/WXIN, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers — NFL Network/KCPQ/KABC, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Spanish Super Cup, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Game 1

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid — ESPN, 3:55 p.m.

NWSL

Houston Dash vs. FC Kansas City — go90, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. North Carolina Courage — g090, 9 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SC Featured: 6-Man — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sports Shorts: Wally & the Worm — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Mike and the Mad Dog — ESPN2, noon

SC Featured — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

ESPN Films: World Beaters — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Kid Danny — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Arthur — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

WTA Tour

Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Final — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

Coupe Rogers, Uniprix Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Final — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Center Court: Coupe Rogers Doubles Final/Western & Southern Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 10: Morning Session — Olympic Channel, 3 a.m.

Day 10: Evening Session — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty — NBA TV, 3 p.m.