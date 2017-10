All Times Eastern

Saturday, October 21

Boxing

Boxing After Dark, Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

WBA World Super Featherweight Title

Alberto Machado vs. Jezreel Corrales — HBO, 10:05 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 9

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

Hamburger SV vs. Bayer München — Univision Deportes, 12:25 p.m./FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, noon

Bundesliga Report: Fair Play-Video Assist Behind the Scenes — FS2, 3 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

CFL

Week 18

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Edmonton Eskimos at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 10 p.m.

College Football Viewing Picks

College Swimming

USA College Challenge, Uytengsu Aquatics Center, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

USA vs. Pac-12: Day 1 — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 9

Chelsea vs. Watford — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Burnley — Universo, 9:55 a.m./CNBC, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Bournemouth — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Swansea City vs. Leicester City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Bromwich Albion — NBC, 12:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)’

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Rostelecom Cup, Sports Palace, Moscow, Russia

Men’s Free Skate — Olympic Channel, 6:30 a.m.

Free Dance — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Pairs Free Skate —Olympic Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Ladies Free Skate — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Formula 1

United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Practice 3 — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App, noon

Golf

European Tour

Andalucia Valderrama Masters, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Taiwan Championship, Miramar Golf & Country Club, New Taipei City, Taiwan

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, The Club at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Republic of Korea

Final Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

La Liga

Valencia vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 1 p.m. (joined in progress)

Barcelona vs. Malaga — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

AS Monaco vs. SM Caen — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 7, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

New York Yankees at Houston Astros — FS1, 8 p.m. (series tied 3-3)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Chase for the Cup: Round of 12

Hollywood Casino 300, Kentucky Speedway, Kansas City KS

Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App, 11 a.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Qualifying — NBCSN, noon

Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBC, 2;30 p.m.

NBA

Opening Week

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New York — Fox Sports Detroit/MSG Network, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago — Fox Sports Southwest/WGN, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah — Fox Sports Oklahoma/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver — NBC Sports California Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame (season premiere) — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

NFL Pick’Em — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Toronto at Ottawa — CBC/City TV/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary — CBC/Fox Sports North, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Tennessee/MSG Network, 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston — MSG Buffalo/NESN, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New York Islanders — NBC Sports California/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington — NBCSN/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas — Fox Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks — ESPN Classic, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Four Days in October — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: The Band That Wouldn’t Die — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPN Classic, 8:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Kremlin Open, Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Final — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

ATP Tour

Center Court: Stockholm Open: Semifinals— Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

ATP Tour

Kremlin Open, Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Sunday, October 22

Boxing

WBA Middleweight Championship, Ariake Colosseym, Tokyo, Japan

Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam vs. Ryota Murata — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 9

FC Köln vs. Werder Bremen — FS1, 7:20 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

CFL

Week 18

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 1 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive: Who’s In? — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Championship Drive: Who’s In? — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Washington vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State — Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Washington State vs. USC — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Stanford vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Washington vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Missisippi State vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Auburn vs. LSU — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Swimming

USA College Challenge, Uytengsu Aquatics Center, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

USA vs. Pac-12: Day 2 — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Michigan at Ohio State — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

USC at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Alabama — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 9

Everton vs. Arsenal — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8:25 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool — NBCSN, 10:55 a.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App, 1 p.m.

Match of the Day II — NBCSN, midnight

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Rostelecom Cup, Sports Palace, Moscow, Russia

Highlights — NBC, noon

Formula 1

United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

F1 Countdown — NBC, 2 p.m.

F1 Extra — NBC, 5 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Andalucia Valderrama Masters, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Taiwan Championship, Miramar Golf & Country Club, New Taipei City, Taiwan

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, VA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

The Time is Now Tour, Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

United States at Canada — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Ligue 1

Olympique de Marseille vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

Week 33: Decision Day

Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC — Fox Sports South/TSN4, 4 p.m.

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls — MSG Network, 4 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy — KTXA/Spectrum SportsNet, 4 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire — KUBE/NBC Chicago Plus, 4 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution — TSN5/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Boston, 4 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew — YES 2/WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/WFTV, 4 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Root Sports/TSN1, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City — KMYU, 4 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United — NBC Sports California/WFTC, 4 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids — KZJO/Altitude, 4 p.m.

MLS Decision Day Whiparound Coverage — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Chase for the Cup: Round of 12

Hollywood Casino 300, Kentucky Speedway, Kansas City KS

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Kansas — FS1, noon

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Post Race Show — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lap — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Racing Roots: Daniel Suarez — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Racing Roots: Kyle Larson — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Kansas — FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Southeast/YES, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City — Fox Spors North/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers — Fox Sports New Orleans/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Vancouver Canucks at Detroit Red Wings — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Post: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Charlottestown, Prince Edward Island, Canada — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

United States vs. Republic of Korea — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E:60: 10 Years — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más – Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Stockholm Open: Doubles and Singles Final— Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Singapore Sports Hub, Kallang, Singapore

Day 1 Singles — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.