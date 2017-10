All Times Eastern

Saturday, October 28

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

IBO/IBF/WBA World Heavyweight Title

Carlos Takam vs. Anthony Joshua — Showtime, 5 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 10

Hannover 96 vs. Borussia Dortmund — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Schalke 04 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS2/Univision Deportes, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, noon

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 19

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

College Football Viewing Picks

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota-Duluth at Maine — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Clarkson at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

West Virginia at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 10

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Manchester City — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United — Universo, 9:55 a.m.NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Stoke City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

3rd Place Match, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India

Brazil vs. Mali — FS1, 7:20 a.m.

Final, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, India

England vs. Spain — FS2/Telemundo, 10:20 a.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate Canada International, Brandt Centre, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Ladies’ Free Skate — Olympic Channel, 1 p.m.

Free Dance — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m.

Men’s Free Skate — Olympic Channel, 7 p.m.

Pairs Free Skate — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Mexico,, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

Practice 3 — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Qualifying— NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Clasificación — Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Powershares QQQ Championship, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, TPC Kuala Lumpur (East Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

La Liga

Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida, Ginásio do Ibirapuera, Sâo Paulo, SP, Brazi l

Prelims — FS2, 8 p.m.

Main Card — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS2, 7 p.m.

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 4, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros — Fox, 8:20 p.m. (Houston leads series 2-1)

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series— MLB Network, 6 p.m.

World Series Pregame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series

Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Chase for the Cup Playoffs, Round of 8

First Data 500, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Final Practice — NBCSN, 3:45 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at New Orleans — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Tennesss, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago — Fox Sports Oklahoma/WGN, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah — Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Clippers — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA CrunchTIme — NBA TV 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Pick’Em — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Madden NFL America — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

New York Rangers at Montreal — City TV/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NHL Network/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — CBC/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton — CBC/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Washington, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California/MSG Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey — Fox Sports Florida Plus/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston — Fox Sports West/NESN, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Nashville — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Pittsbufgh at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado — NBC Sports Chicago/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage: San Jose at Buffalo — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The ‘85 Bears — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Singapore Sports Hub, Kallang, Singapore

Semifinal — beIN Sports, 4 a.m.

Semifinal — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

ATP Tour

Center Court: Erste Bank Open/Swiss Indoors Basel: Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 29

Bundesliga

Matchday 10

Werder Bremen vs. FC Augsburg — FS2, 10:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. SC Freiburg — FS1, 1 p.m.

Bundesliga Matchday — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Big Ten Tournament

Quarterfiinal, Ralph Young Field, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

Michigan vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football

Championship Drive: Who’s In? — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Maryland vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

UCLA vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Big Ten Tournament

Quarterfinal, Grand Park, Westfield, IN

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Tournament

1st Round, Orange Beach Sportsplex, Orange Beach. AL

Alabama vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado — Pac-12 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

UCLA vs. Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

USC vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Nebraska at Michigan — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

USC at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Toyota Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Finals — FS1, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 10

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Leciester City vs. Everton — NBC/Telemundo, noon

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 1:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBC, 2 p.m.

Match of the Week — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate Canada International, Brandt Centre, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

Highlights — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Mexico,, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

F1 Countdown — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

F1 Extra — NBC, 5 p.m.

Golf

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Royal Wellington Golf Club, Upper Hutt, New Zealand

Final Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, MS

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Powershares QQQ Championship, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, TPC Kuala Lumpur (East Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf’s Best of 2017 — CBS, 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. (check your local listings)

La Liga

Girona vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 11:05 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

Ligue 1

Lille vs. Marseille — beIN Sports, 3:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m.

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 5, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros — Fox, 8:20 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight at the World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight at the World Series — ESPN2, midnight

MLS Cup 2017 Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinal, Leg 1

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders — ESPN/TSN1/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Chase for the Cup Playoffs, Round of 8

First Data 500, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville — FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR America Sunday — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lap — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn — Altitude/YES, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Carolinas, 6 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland — MSG Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey, MTS Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/AT&T SporstNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Carolinas, 5 p.m.

Washington at Calgary — NBC Sports Washington/Sportsnet 360, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central Post: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

E:60 —ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Fernando Nation — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

E:60: 10th Anniversary Special — ESPN, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Erste Bank Open/Swiss Indoors Basel: Finals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.