All Times Eastern

Saturday, November 25

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Whistler Sliding Centre, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

Four-Man Bobsleigh — Olympic Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Boxing

World Championship Boxing, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Vacant WBO World Light Heavyweight Title

Sergey Kovalev vs. Vyacheslav Shabranskyy — HBO, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 13

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Schalke 04 — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern München — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Matchday — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Barclays Center Classic, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

BYU vs. UMass — Stadium on Facebook, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Minnesota — Stadium on Facebook, 5 p.m.

Emerald Coast Classic, The Arena at Northwest Florida University, Northwest Florida University, Niceville, FL

Final

TCU vs. St. Bonaventure — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Savannah State at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

North Florida at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Creighton — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Richmond — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Akron at Dayton — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Providence — FS1, 8 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at UNLV — Stadium on Facebook, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Michigan State at UConn — SNY, 3 p.m.

Georgia at BYU — BYUtv, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Viewing Picks

College Hockey

Men’s

Friendship Four, SSE Arena Belfast, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

3rd Place Game

RPI vs. Maine — NESNplus, 10 a.m./Eleven Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Championship Game

Providence vs. Clarkson — NESNplus, 2 p.m./Eleven Sports, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Women’s

New Hampshire at Harvard — NESN, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Big East Championship, Al McGuire Center, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

Creighton vs. Marquette — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Darts

Players Championship, Butlin’s Minehead Resort, Somerset, England, United Kingdom

Afternoon Session: Second Round — Eleven Sports, 7:30 a.m.

Evening Session: Third Round — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Watford — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Swansea City vs. Bournemouth — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Livepool vs. Chelsea — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live from South Street Seaport, New York, NY — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Previa la Liga Premier — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live from South Street Seaport, New York, NY — NBCSN, noon

Previa la Liga Premier — Universo, noon

Goal Zone live from South Street Seaport, New York, NY — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, midnight

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate America, Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, NY

Pairs Free Skate — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Men’s Free Skate — NBC, 4 p.m.

Ice Dance Short Program — Olympic Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Ladies Short Program — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Clasificación — Univision Deportes, 7:55 a.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Australasia

Australian Open, The Australian Golf Club, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

La Liga

Real Madrid vs. Malaga — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

NBA

Orlando at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington — NBC Sports Northwest/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta — TSN/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Indiana, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston — NBA TV/MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State — Fox Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Films Presents: Legendary Stories — NFL Network, 7:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Madden NFL America — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Buffalo at Montreal — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Ottawa — Ciy TV/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto — CBC/NHL Network/NBC Sports Washington Plus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado — CBC/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Florida — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles — KCOP/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Skeleton

IBSF World Cup, Whistler Sliding Centre, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

Men’s Skeleton — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Skiing

Alpine Skiing World Cup, Killington, VT

Ladies Giant Slalom — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)/NBC, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Alpine Skiing World Cup, Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada

Men’s Downhill — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting — BBC World News, 7:30 a.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The 16th Man — ESPN Classic, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Kings Ransom — ESPN Classic, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Price of Gold — ESPN Classic, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The Birth of Big Air — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Baltimore Boys — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Davis Cup Final

France vs. Belgium, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France

Rubber 3: Richard Gasquet/Pierre Hugues Herbert vs. Ruben Bemelmans/Joris de Loore — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

WTA Tour

Hawaii Open, Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, Oahu, HI

Singles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Doubles Finals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 26

Bundesliga

Matchday 13

Hamburger SV vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

FC Köln vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — FS1, noon

Bundesliga Matchday — FS1, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Matchday — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Bundeslitga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

CFL

105th Grey Cup, TD Place Stadium, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Calgary Stampeders vs. Toronto Argonauts — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

2017 CFL Grey Cup Pregame Show — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 1 p.m.

2017 CFL Grey Cup Countdown to Kickoff — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 6 p.m.

2017 CFL Grey Cup Post-Game Show — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Advocare Invitational, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, FL

3rd Place Game

St. John’s vs. Central Florida — ESPNU noon

5th Place Game

Long Beach State vs. Nebraska — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

7th Place Game

Oregon State vs. Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Championship Game

Missouri vs. West Virginia — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

PK80-Phil Knight Invitational

Motion Bracket, Moda Center, Portland, OR

3rd Place Game

Texas vs. Gonzaga — ESPN, 1 p.m.

5th Place Game

Butler vs. Ohio State — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

7th Place Game

Portland State vs. Stanford — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Championship Game

Duke vs. Florida — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Victory Bracket, Veterans Coliseum, Portland, OR

5th Place Game

Oklahoma vs. Oregon — ESPN2 1 p.m.

3rd Place Game

Arkansas vs. UConn or Michigan State — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

7th Place Game

Portland vs. DePaul – ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Championship Game

North Carolina vs. UConn or Michigan State — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Wooden Legacy, Titan Gym, University of Cal State-Fullerton, Fullerton, CA

7th Place Game

St. Joseph’s vs. Sacramento State — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

3rd Place

Saint Mary’s vs. Georgia — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

5th Place Game

Harvard vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN3, 9;30 p.m.

Championship Game

Washington State vs. San Diego State — ESPN2, midnight

Montana State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Michigan — FS1, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Temple at LaSalle — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Mississippi State — SEC Metwork Plus, 5 p.m.

New Mexico Highlands at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Kentucky — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s

Texas A&M at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive: Who’s In? — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Mercyhurst at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Darts

Players Championship, Butlin’s Minehead Resort, Somerset, England, United Kingdom

Afternoon Session: Quarter-Finals — Eleven Sports, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Evening Session: Semi-Finals & Final — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

Southampton vs. Everton — NBC Sports Gold, 8:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Arsenal — CNBC, 8:55 a.m.

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/Telemundo, 10:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — CNBC, 8 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Match of the Day II — NBCSN, midnight

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate America, Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, NY

Free Dance — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Ladies Free Skate — NBC, 4 p.m.

Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Race (series finale) — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Carrera — Univision Deportes, 7:55 a.m.

F1 Countdown — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.

F1 Extra (series finale) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui, Hong Kong

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m.

La Liga

Valencia vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Ligue 1

AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight: AL Central Needs — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Mike Trout: Millville to MVP — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500 — FS1, 3 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Chciago — NBC Sports Sun/WGN, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports North, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis — YES/Fox Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/MSG Network, 2 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Carolinas, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/NESN, 5 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m.

Hockey Central Post: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m.

On the Fly — NHL network, 1:30 a.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Oakville, Ontario, Canada — Sportsnet, 1;30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Killington, VT

Ladies Slalom — NBC, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada

Men’s Super-G — Olympic Channnel, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E;60 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

89 Blocks — Fox, 2:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. (check your local listings)

30 for 30 Shorts: Sweat Solution/Student Athlete — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Kid Danny — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

E:60: Morganna: The Kissing Bandit — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

ESPN Films: Nixon’s National Champs — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Davis Cup Finals

France vs. Belgium, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France

Singles Rubbers 4 & 5 — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.