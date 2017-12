All Times Eastern

Saturday, December 23

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Football

Birmingham Bowl, Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Texas Tech vs. South Florida — ESPN, noon

Armed Forces Bowl, Amon Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

San Diego State vs. Army — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dollar General Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Appalachian State vs. Toledo — ESPN, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 19

Everton vs. Chelsea — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

West Ham vs. Newcastle — Universo, 9:55 a.m./CNBC, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Huddlesfield Town — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Stoke City vs. West Bromwich Albion — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United — NBC, 2:45 p.m./Telemundo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Previo — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — NBC Sports app, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Live — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Previo — Telemundo, 2:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBC, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ten: Monumental Moments — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/TSN3, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana — YES/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Washington Plus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta — KTXA/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports South, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah — Fox Sports Oklahoma/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State — Altitude/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix — Fox Sports North Plus/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Northwest/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento — KENS/NBC Sports California Plus, 10 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal at Edmonton — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida — Sportsnet 360/City TV/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Rangers — CBC/NHL Network/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver — CBC/Sportsnet/Fox Sports Midwest, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Detroit/NESN, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at New York Islanders — TSN3/MSG Plus, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina — MSG Western New York/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey — WGN/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Alttiude 2/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vegas — NBC Sports Washington/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports California, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Boston and Winnipeg at New York Islanders Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL/MLB Network Challenge — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: World Junior Hockey Championship All-Time Moments — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: World Junior Hockey Championship Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Vancouver and Los Angeles at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

The Xtra-Weekends — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, noon

SC Featured — ESPNews, noon

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

E:60: Stories of the Year — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Premios Univision Deportes — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Sunday, December 24

College Football

Hawai’i Bowl, Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

Fresno State vs. Houston — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Match of the Week — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Hockey Central Post: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E;60: Stories of the Year — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E:60: 10 Years — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Believeland — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

ESPN Films: Baltimore Boys — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: When the Garden Was Eden — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: Morningside 5 — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

República Deportiva — Univision Deportes, midnight