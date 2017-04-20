The Red Sox had a chance to officially take the series against the Jays on Wednesday night. The Sox had reigning Cy Young award winner Rick Porcello on the mound vs. Francisco Liriano for the Jays. Porcello had some bad luck in the 3rd and 3 unearned runs crossed the plate. The Sox didn’t have anything going on offensively, so Porcello unfortunately took the loss.

The game was scoreless in the 3rd inning when the defense really let Porcello down. Back to back errors allowed the first two batters to reach. Porcello then gave up a 2 run RBI single to Barney and an RBI single to Carerra to have the Jays up 3-0. None of the runs were earned, but it still meant Porcello was looking at a loss. Porcello pitched through the 7th inning and looked pretty impressive. Unfortunately on the other side the Sox offense wasn’t able to get anything going against Liriano. Porcello’s pitching line for the night was 110 pitches, 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB and 5 Ks.

Eduardo Rodriguez who was fresh back from paternity leave came out of the bullpen to pitch the 8th inning. It was his first relief performance in the majors. ERod had himself a nice 1-2-3 inning to send the game to the 9th. The Sox weren’t able to get a single run across the board and only got 6 hits in total on the night for their first loss in 5 days.

Red Sox 0 Blue Jays 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Liriano (1-1) LP: Porcello (1-2) SV: Osuna (1)