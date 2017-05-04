The drama and bad blood between the Red Sox and the Orioles this season reached such a peak that the Commissioner of Major League Baseball got on the phone with both the Sox and Orioles and told them that this feud needs to end. As a result everyone seemed to be on edge including the home plate umpire. In the second inning O’s pitcher Gausman threw a 77 mph curveball and hit Xander Bogaerts. Even though most feel that was not an intentional pitch, Gausman was immediately ejected. The O’s were floored and now had to piece together a game from the 2nd inning on. While I understand there has been a lot of drama and intentional pitching, I can’t see that Gausman had any intent to hit Bogaerts. It’s so unfortunate that all of this really affected the outcome of the game.

After Gausman was booted from the game, the Sox bats got a single run in the bottom of the 2nd to take the lead. Bleier came into the game in relief and gave up an RBI single to Josh Rutledge. Sox 1-0. Rutledge was only in the game because Hernandez got injured earlier in the game and took no time capitalizing on his opportunity. Drew Pomeranz was avoiding the drama on his side and having another pretty impressive outing. The Sox really gave Pomeranz some support in the bottom of the 4th when they scored three more times. Young hit an RBI double, Rutledge hit an RBI groundout and then Pedroia hit an RBI sac fly. Sox 4-0. The drama continued for the O’s in the top of the 5th when Adam Jones complained about a strikeout and was ejected. I am sure he used some interesting language. It did seem like the O’s were fighting both the Sox and the umpires last night.

Pomeranz didn’t find any trouble until the 6th inning. He gave up a walk and then a ground rule double. Pomeranz was out of the game and Heath Hembree came in to try to keep the O’s off the board. Hembree wasn’t able to do that as he ended up giving up 2 runs. Hembree gave up an RBI sac fly to Mancini and then an RBI single to Hardy. The Sox lead was now cut in half. Sox 4-2. Matt Barnes came out and pitched a scoreless 7th inning before heading back out for the 8th. Barnes got two outs in the 8th, but he also gave up 2 singles. Barnes was out and Robby Scott came in to the get the final out of the inning. Scott did his job and the Sox still lead by 2. Craig Kimbrel came out for the 9th and continued to look like the dominant lights out closer we expected him to be. Kimbrel struck out the side to get the save and the win.

Red Sox 4 Orioles 2 BOXSCORE

WP: Pomeranz (3-1) LP: Gausman (1-3) SV: Kimbrel 10)