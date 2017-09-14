Doug Fister has spent the past few starts impressing all of Red Sox Nation and maybe making the case that he should get a spot in the rotation in the postseason. Fister wouldn’t continue to make that case last night. Fister gave up 4 runs in the 1st inning and wouldn’t make it to the 5th. The Sox offense got some runs, but not nearly enough to make up for the damage that Fister did in the early innings.

The A’s took the lead early in the game and never looked back. They scored 4 runs in the 1st off of Fister to basically put the game away before it started. Lowrie hit an RBI triple, Davis hit an RBI infield single and then Olson hit a 2 run homer. Sox 0-4. The Sox got one of those runs back in the bottom of the 1st when Betts hit an RBI single to score Pedroia. Sox 1-4. Fister pitched a scoreless 2nd, but then got right back to giving up runs in the 3rd inning. Fister gave up an RBI double to Lowrie and then an RBI groundout to Pinder. Sox 1-6.

The Sox got another run back in the bottom of the 3rd when Benintendi hit an RBI double to score Bogaerts. Sox 2-6. Fister was done after 4 innings and Abad came out of the pen for the 5th. Abad pitched himself a scoreless frame and then the Sox got their 3rd and final run in the bottom of the 5th. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo home run to have the Sox within 3 runs. Abad hit a batter to start the 6th and then Hembree came in to finish it out. Hembree gave up an RBI double to Maxwell to give the A’s their 7th and final run. Sox 3-7.

Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless 7th inning and then the game went into one of the quickest rain delays I have ever witnessed. The game was only delayed for 19 minutes and they were back at it. The Sox didn’t use the break to get their offense cooking though. Blaine Boyer pitched out the game for the Sox, but since the Sox didn’t have a rally in them, the A’s won with ease.

Red Sox 3 Athletics 7 BOXSCORE

WP: Cotton (8-10) LP: Fister (5-8)