The Red Sox have been on a skid lately and really needed this win to turn things around and head in the right direction. The Sox had Brian Johnson on the mound who was just called up for a spot start vs. J.A. Happ for the Blue Jays. The Sox had to battle back and tie the game in the 7th, but were unable to take the lead before the game went to extras. The Jays took the lead in the 11th, but the Sox were able to tie it up once again in the bottom of the inning. The Sox finally came away with the walk off victory when Hanley Ramirez hit a towering solo home run in the 15th.

The Sox got on the board first when Chris Young hit a solo home run off of Happ in the 4th inning. Sox 1-0. Unfortunately the Jays scored three times in the top of the 5th. Johnson gave up an RBI double to Smoak and then RBI singles to Morales and Tulowitzki. Sox 1-3. The Sox got one of those runs back in the 6th when Dustin Pedroia hit a solo home run. Sox 2-3. Johnson was done after 6 innings and the rest would be in the hands of the bullpen. Matt Barnes came out and pitched a scoreless 7th inning and then the Sox tied up the game in the bottom of the inning. Pedroia came up big once again with an RBI double to score Holt. Sox 3-3. Barnes came back out for the 8th inning and pitched another scoreless inning before handing over the ball to Craig Kimbrel in the 9th. Kimbrel pitched a scoreless inning and since the Sox couldn’t score in the bottom of the 9th, the game went on to extras.

Brandon Workman pitched a scoreless 10th inning, but then found some trouble in the 11th. Workman gave up an RBI sac fly to Goins to have the Jays in the lead. Sox 3-4. The Sox needed to score at least one run to keep the game alive and that is exactly what they did. Betts hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th to once again tie the game up. Bogaerts was thrown out on the play, so the inning ended without the Sox having a chance to take the lead. Hector Velazquez came out for the 12th and would stay in the game until it ended one way or another. Velazquez was a smart call up by Farrell since he was just the long relief that the team needed. The game was still tied 4-4 as the game headed into the 15th inning. Hanley Ramirez stepped to the plate with one out in the inning and he ended the game for good with a towering solo home run over the Monster. It sure is better when you play extra innings when your team wins.

Red Sox 5 Blue Jays 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Velazquez (2-1) LP: Bolsinger (0-3)