The Sox headed up north for a quick 3 game series with the Blue Jays. The Sox had Doug Fister on the mound vs. Marco Estrada for the Jays. Fister gave up 3 runs early, but would settle down after that. The Sox had opportunity after opportunity, especially with the Jays walking 14 Sox batters throughout the evening. However it would end up taking 11 innings before the Sox finally pulled away for the win.

The Jays scored three runs off the bat when Fister gave up a 3 run homer to Smoak. Sox 0-3. Gulp. That is not how Red Sox Nation wanted the game to start. The Sox bats kept having opportunities with Estrada being really wild around the plate, but they weren’t able to capitalize until the 5th inning. Pedroia hit a 2 run RBI double to suddenly give this game some life. Sox 2-3. The Sox tied the game in the 6th when Marrero hit an RBI single and then took the lead when Benintendi hit an RBI double. Sox 4-3. Fister was done after 5 innings of work and he was suddenly in line for the win.

Fister wouldn’t be in line for the win for long though. Heath Hembree came out for the 6th inning and gave up a game tying homer to Tulowitzki. Sox 4-4. Hembree finished out the 6th inning and at least kept the game tied. Matt Barnes came out and pitched two scoreless innings. Barnes seems to have righted the ship and has looked pretty impressive on the mound lately. Blaine Boyer came out for the 9th and pitched a scoreless inning to send it to extras.

The Sox had a chance to score in the 10th when they had runners on 2nd and 3rd with only one out, but Benintendi and Moreland went in order to end the inning. Boyer pitched another scoreless inning in the 10th to keep the game alive. The Sox finally cracked the board in the 11th. Xander Bogaerts who wasn’t initially in the lineup came to the plate with Hanley Ramirez at third base. Bogaerts hit an RBI single to score Hanley and give the Sox the lead. The Sox weren’t done scoring yet though as Deven Marrero hit a 2 run RBI single to score JBJ and Bogaerts. Sox 7-4. Craig Kimbrel came to the mound and pitched his usual, dominate, 1-2-3 inning.

Red Sox 7 Blue Jays 4 F/11 BOXSCORE

WP: Boyer (1-1) LP: Loup (2-2) SV: Kimbrel (23)