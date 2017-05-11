The Red Sox faced off against the Brewers again and hoped for a better result last night. The Sox had Kyle Kendrick on the mound vs. Chase Anderson for the Brewers. Kendrick really struggled in his last outing and he would suffer the same last night. Kendrick didn’t get out of the 5th inning and then the bullpen put the game out of reach. After the game last night Kendrick was optioned back to Pawtucket. The Sox seem more desperate than ever to have David Price back and healthy.

The Brewers jumped on Kendrick early when they scored two runs in the bottom of the 1st. Kendrick gave up an RBI singles to Santana and then Perez. Sox 0-2. The Sox got one of those runs back in the top of the 2nd when Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a lead off home run. Sox 1-2. It looks like the few days that JBJ took off to focus on his swing paid off nicely. The Sox ended up tying the game in the bottom of the 4th when Mookie Betts hit an RBI single. Sox 2-2.

Kendrick went back out for the 5th inning and the game would not remain tied for long. Kendrick gave up an RBI double to Thames and then an RBI groundout to Shaw to have the Brewers up 4-2. Kendrick was done for the night and Heath Hembree was into the game. A run ended up scoring on a throwing error from catcher Christian Vazquez and then the Brewers scored one more time when Hembree gave up an RBI single to Perez. Sox 2-6. Hembree came back out for the 7th inning and another run ended up scoring with a throwing error from Vazquez. Thames stole second and then Broxton came home to score. Sox 2-7.

Matt Barnes came out for the 7th inning and had himself a nice 1-2-3 frame. The Sox had a great opportunity to get back into the game in the bottom of the 8th. The Sox had the bases loaded with no outs. Christian Vazquez continued to not have his best game to date when he ground into a double play. The play allowed a run to score, but it was not what the Sox wanted to have happen. Sox 3-7. Robby Scott pitched a scoreless 8th inning and then the Sox scored their 4th and final run of the game in the top of the 9th. Xander Bogaerts hit an RBI groundout, but that would be all the rally the Sox had in them. The Sox officially lost the series to the Brewers and now just look to not be swept.

Red Sox 4 Brewers 7 BOXSCORE

WP: Scahill (1-1) LP: Kendrick (0-2)