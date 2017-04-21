The Red Sox came into the final game of the series in Toronto looking for a stellar performance from Chris Sale to take the series. Sale continued to show that he is worth everything we gave up to get him in his outing. Sale pitched 8 scoreless innings of work and was clinging to a one run lead. The Sox offense continued their trend of not being able to score runs for him. Kimbrel took to the mound in the 9th and ended up blowing the save. Kimbrel would get the win though as the Sox would rally for 3 runs in the 10th inning.

Chris Sale has continued to impress since arriving in Boston. Sale and Jays pitcher Marco Estrada both went toe to toe for most of the game. Sale and Estrada both pitched 8 innings of scoreless baseball. Sale once again was pitching a gem and getting zero run support from his offense. In the top of the 9th with closer Osuna on the mound, the Sox finally cracked the scoreboard. Bogaerts hit a RBI single to score Moreland. Bogaerts ended up getting called out to end the inning when he tried to stretch a single into a double. Still 1-0. Sox sent their closer to the mound in the bottom of the 9th and he suffered the same fate as Osuna. Kimbrel allowed the Jays to tie the game when he gave up a solo home run to Morales. Sox 1-1.

The Sox headed into extra innings, but they would get this game taken care of rather quickly. The Sox had the bases loaded with 2 outs when Mookie Betts came to the plate. Betts was the hero when he hit a 3 run RBI double. Sox 4-1. Kimbrel came back out for the 10th inning and this time he was easily able to get the 3 outs the team needed by striking out the side.

Red Sox Player of the Game: Chris Sale. His record is 1-1 only because the Sox offense won’t score any runs for him. His ERA this season is a whopping 0.91. He’s showing he is absolutely the dominate ace that he expected when he traded for him this offseason.

Red Sox 4 Blue Jays 1 F/10 BOXSCORE

WP: Kimbrel (1-0) LP: Grilli (0-2)