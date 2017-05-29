The Sox entered the game yesterday with a 6 game winning streak on the line. They had Rick Porcello on the mound vs. Christian Bergman for the Mariners. Porcello kept playing with fire by giving up a bunch of hits, but only got burnt by giving up 2 runs in his 6+ innings of work. Unfortunately the Sox bats weren’t able to muster up a single run of support and the Sox bullpen allowed the Mariners to pull away for good. The win streak is no more, but the Sox are heading out of town hoping to start a new one.

The game was scoreless until the top of the 4th inning. Porcello was giving up a lot of hits, but not allowing them to come to the plate. In the 4th the Mariners got on the board by way of a wild pitch to be up 1-0. Porcello kept trucking along and was still on the mound in the 7th inning. He got in trouble again when he gave up a double and a single to have two runners on and only one out. Farrell went out to get him in favor of Robby Scott. Scott got Robinson Cano to fly out and then it was Heath Hembree’s turn to get the third and final out of the inning. Hembree got what should have been the third out of the inning, but then a throwing error from Bogaerts allowed Cruz to reach and Ruiz to score. Sox 0-2. Porcello’s pitching line for the night was 104 pitches, 6.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 BB and 6 Ks. It’s kind of amazing that 11 hits equaled just 2 runs, but he still gave up 11 hits.

Hembree came back out for the 8th inning. Hembree allowed a solo home run to Heredia to put the Mariners up 3-0. Fernando Abad came out for the 9th inning and turned an already bad outing into a worse one. Abad gave up a 2 run homer to Robinson Cano to now have the Mariners up 5-0. Blaine Boyer who was just called up came into the game to get the final two outs and was able to do it with ease. The Sox pitchers didn’t get the job done today, but neither did the Sox bats. The Sox only had 5 hits and weren’t able to turn a single one of them into a run.

Red Sox 0 Mariners 5 BOXSCORE

WP: Bergman (2-2) LP: Porcello (3-6)