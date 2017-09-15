The Red Sox needed a win Thursday afternoon in order to take the series before heading out on the road for the final time in the regular season. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound vs. Daniel Gossett for the A’s. The game stayed tied 1-1 until the bottom of the 6th when the Sox bats came to life and now Pomeranz was in line for the win. The Sox bullpen finished it out from there and now the Sox magic number to clinch is 14.

Neither team was able to score until the 5th inning. The A’s struck first when Pomeranz gave up an RBI sac fly to Phegley in the top of the 5th. Sox 0-1. The Sox struck right back though when Christian Vazquez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 5th to tie the game up. Sox 1-1. Pomeranz was done after 6 innings and if the Sox didn’t get to scoring in the bottom of the inning, he’d be in line for a no decision.

That is just what the Sox bats did. They scored two times in the 6th inning to give the Sox the lead for good. Benintendi and Moreland both hit RBI doubles to now have the Sox up 3-1. Brandon Workman initially came out for the 7th, but was pulled when he issued a lead off walk in favor of Robby Scott. Scott got the first out of the inning and then was pulled in favor of Addison Reed. Reed allowed a double and a walk to have the bases loaded, but was able to get out of that jam when he got a K to end the inning.

The Sox tacked on some more runs in the bottom of the 7th to basically put the game away. Pedroia hit an RBI sac fly and then Benintendi hit a 2 run RBI single to have the Sox up 6-1. Joe Kelly came out for the 8th inning and while he gave up a solo home run to Healy, the Sox will still comfortably out in front. Sox 6-2. Craig Kimbrel came out for the 9th. It wasn’t a save situation, but he needed the work. Kimbrel gave up a single and a walk to start the inning, but then retired the next 3 batters in order to get the series win for the home team.

Red Sox 6 Athletics 2 BOXSCORE

WP: Pomeranz (16-5) LP: Gossett (4-9)