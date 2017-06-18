The Sox won the first game of the series with the Astros and hoped to take the series on Saturday with Rick Porcello on the mound vs. David Paulino of the Astros. Porcello had a rough start again as he allowed the Astros to score 3 times in the 1st and ended up allowing 7 runs to score during his outing. The Astros cruised easily to victory.

The Astros ended up scoring a run before Porcello could record an out. Porcello gave up an RBI double to Altuve. Porcello then walked Correa to have the bases loaded with no outs. McCann and Beltran both hit RBI sac flies to have the Astros up 3-0. Porcello would give up 3 more runs in the bottom of the 3rd. He gave up a solo home run to Altuve and then a 2 run homer to Beltran. Sox 0-6. The Sox finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the 5th when Chris Young hits a solo home run. Sox 1-6. Porcello would give that run right back though in the bottom of the 6th when he gave up an RBI groundout to Aoki. Sox 1-7. Porcello was done after 6 innings and had another bleak outing. His pitching line was 101 pitches, 6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 1 BB and 3 Ks.

Austin Maddox, who was just called up, took to the mound and pitched a scoreless 7th inning and then Abad pitched a scoreless 8th inning. Unfortunately Porcello pitched a stinker and the Sox offense could only muster 3 hits and one run.

Red Sox 1 Astros 7 BOXSCORE

WP: Paulino (1-0) LP: Porcello (3-9)