The Red Sox lost the first game in the series with the O’s and hoped to rebound with reigning Cy Young winner Rick Porcello on the mound. Porcello unfortunately continues to struggle this season and ended up giving up 3 runs by the end of the 4th inning. The Sox bats were only able to score two runs, so the O’s win the second game of the 4 game series.

The O’s jump out to an early lead when they score two runs off Porcello in the bottom of the 1st. Porcello gave up a lead off home run to Smith and then another solo home run to Machado. Sox 0-2. The Sox get one of those runs back in the top of the 3rd when Pablo Sandoval hits a solo home run. Sox 1-2. Porcello gives up another run in the bottom of the 4th with an RBI double to Kim. Sox 1-3. Porcello pitched through 6 innings and with giving up 3 runs, it is technically a quality start.

The Sox bats got another run in the bottom of the 2nd. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit an RBI single to score Bogaerts. Sox 2-3. Heath Hembree pitched two scoreless innings, but since the Sox offense couldn’t get anything going, the Sox lose another close game.

Red Sox 2 Orioles 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Asher (2-3) LP: Porcello (3-7) SV: Brach (11)