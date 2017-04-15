The Red Sox have a 4 game series with the Rays, including the unique 11am game on Marathon Monday. On Friday night the Sox had Rick Porcello on the mound vs. Chris Archer for Tampa. Porcello wasn’t sharp and by the end of the 3rd inning the Rays were winning 6-0. The Sox bats rallied to score 5 runs, but the Rays ended up with 10 runs on the night and an easy win.

The game was scoreless for the first inning, but in the 2nd is when Porcello first found trouble. Porcello gave up a 2 run homer to Peterson to have the Rays up 2-0. It would only get worse, much worse in the 3rd when Porcello gave up a grand slam to Logan Morrison. Sox 0-6. Gulp. Porcello sure didn’t look like a Cy Young award winner last night. The final damage by way of Porcello happened in the 5th inning when he gave up back to back homers to Miller and Souza Jr. Sox 0-8.

Porcello was out of the game and Robbie Ross Jr. came into the game to stop the bleeding. Ross got the 2 outs the team needed to get out of the 5th inning and then pitched a scoreless 6th inning. The Sox bats were able to grab their first run in the bottom of the 5th when Benintendi hit an RBI single. Sox 1-8. Ross didn’t have as much luck in the 7th inning when he gave up an RBI single to Souza Jr and then another RBI single to Peterson. Sox 0-10. The Sox got their second run in the bottom of the 7th when Ramirez hit an RBI single to score Hernandez. Ramirez was thrown out though when he tried to stretch a single into a double. Sox 2-10.

Fernando Abad pitched a scoreless 8th and then Robby Scott pitched a scoreless 9th. The Sox bats came up in the bottom of the 9th and while they didn’t win the game, they did end up scoring 3 runs and forcing the Rays closer to come to the mound. Mookie Betts hit an RBI single to score Hernandez, Ramirez hit an RBI ground out to bring Benintendi to the plate and then Bogaerts hit an RBI single to score Betts. Sox 5-10. That forced the Rays to bring in their closer in a blowout game and while that isn’t as good as winning, it sure is nice. Colome got the 2 outs to give the Rays the win after the Sox dramatics in the bottom of the 9th.

Red Sox 5 Rays 10 BOXSCORE

WP: Archer (2-0) LP: Porcello (1-1)