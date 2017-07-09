The Red Sox have 2 more games left until the All Star Break and hoped for a couple more wins to put some distance between themselves and all the other AL East teams chasing them. The Sox had Rick Porcello on the mound vs. Alex Cobb for the Rays. Porcello pitched a gem where he only allowed one run, however Alex Cobb did one better and pitched 7+ innings of shutout baseball. The Sox had a chance against the Rays closer in the 9th, but came up short and lost a frustrating game 0-1.

Porcello and Cobb put on an absolute pitching duel yesterday. Porcello only got in trouble in one inning and it was when he loaded the bases with only out. Porcello even pitched out of trouble then when he only allowed one run to score by way of a Sucre sac fly. Sox 0-1. On the other side, Cobb was absolutely dealing. Cobb pitched 7.2 innings and only allowed two hits. Cobb has made his way back from Tommy John surgery and if he continues to pitch like this, he is going to be a force down the stretch.

Cobb got pulled in the 8th inning and the Rays went with their closer Colome for a 4 out save. Colome got the out to end the 8th, but he did find a little bit of trouble in the 9th. With one out in the inning, Bogaerts walked and then Moreland hit a double to have runners at 2nd and 3rd. Hanley Ramirez came to the plate with a great chance to tie or give the Sox the lead. Ramirez had one of the worst at bats of his career as he swung at pitch after pitch out of the zone to strike out and give the Rays their 2nd out. Chris Young came to the plate and he ended up popping out to end the inning and the game. It was a missed opportunity and a 0-1 loss that stings with such a strong start from Porcello.

Red Sox 0 Rays 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Cobb (7-6) LP: Porcello (4-11) SV: Colome (24)