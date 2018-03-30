The Sox looked to turn the page quickly on their late inning loss to the Rays in the season opener. The Sox looked to David Price to bring them their first win of the season. Price blanked his former team for 7 strong innings of work. Price only threw 76 pitches to get it done too. Rays’ starter Blake Snell was also pitching up a storm, so the game stayed scoreless until pretty late in the game. The Sox finally got something going in the 7th when Bogaerts hit a double to start the inning and then Devers hit a single to knock him home. The Sox were only able to get one run on the board, but it would end up being all they needed.

Price finished off the 7th inning and left the mound in line for the win. Sox 1-0. Price’s pitching line was 76 pitches, 7 IP, 0 R, 5 Ks and 0 BB. I was hoping Price would go back out there, but Cora went with the bullpen instead. Barnes pitches a scoreless 8th inning and then Kimbrel came out for the 9th. Kimbrel was in standard form as he struck out the side in order to secure his first save and the team’s first win.

Red Sox 1 Rays 0 BOXSCORE

WP: Price (1-0) LP: Roe (0-1) SV: Kimbrel (1)