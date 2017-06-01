The Red Sox had one more game against the White Sox before heading out of town and on to Baltimore. The series was tied 1-1, so the Red Sox hoped to take the series with another strong start from Drew Pomeranz. Pomeranz did just that as he pitched 7 strong innings and only giving up one run. The Red Sox bats scored him enough runs to easily give him the win and the series went to the Sox of the red variety.

The White Sox were able to get on the scoreboard first in this game. Pomeranz gave up an RBI double to Anderson to put the White Sox up 1-0. For a while it looked like the one run might be all that was going to be scored in this game. However the Red Sox bats finally came alive in the top of the 6th inning. Rutledge hit an RBI sac grounder, Pablo Sandoval hit an RBI single and then Christian Vazquez hit a 2 run RBI double. Red 4-1. Pablo Sandoval made his first start since he went on the DL in the end of April. Pablo definitely made an impact as he went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Pomeranz pitched through 7 innings and left the game in line for the win. His pitching line was 108 pitches, 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 BB and 8 Ks. Pomeranz has now put together two strong outings and if this continues, the Red Sox rotation may be something to be reckoned with. Matt Barnes came out and pitched a scoreless 8th inning before handing the ball over to closer Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel continued to dominate the competition in the 9th by striking out the side.

Red Sox 4 White Sox 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Pomeranz (5-3) LP: Swarzak (2-1) SV: Kimbrel (15)