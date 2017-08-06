The Red Sox had already beat the White Sox twice in the series and were looking for a win last night to guarantee a series win and bring the Red Sox win streak to 5. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound and while he started the game giving up a lead off home run, that would be the only run he’d give up. Pomeranz continued to shine and got plenty of run support from the Red Sox bats.

Drew Pomeranz didn’t start the game off on a very good note when he gave up a lead off home run to Anderson in the 1st to have the White Sox out to an early lead. Red 0-1. The lead didn’t last long for the White Sox as Andrew Benintendi returned the favor and hit a 2 run homer in the bottom of the inning off of Big Game James Shields. Red 2-1. The Red Sox widened their lead in the bottom of the 2nd when Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a 2 run homer of his own. Red 4-1.

Pomeranz didn’t let the lead off homer frazzle him and he settled down and pitched another gem of a performance. He pitched into the 7th inning and other than the one run kept the White Sox off the board. When Pomeranz gave up 2 singles with one out in the 7th, Farrell went out to get him. Blaine Boyer came in and got a double play to end the inning and close the book on Pomeranz’s outing. His pitching line was 100 pitches, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 BB and 8 Ks. Pomeranz has absolutely been a lynchpin in this rotation this year.

Boyer came back out and pitched himself a scoreless 8th before handing the ball over to closer Craig Kimbrel in the 9th. Kimbrel hit a batter to start the inning, but he’d erase that base runner when he picked him off with one out in the inning. Kimbrel then struck out Delmonico to give the Red Sox the win and officially the series.

Red Sox 4 White Sox 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Pomeranz (11-4) LP: Shields (2-4) SV: Kimbrel (26)