The Red Sox begun a 4 game series with the White Sox on Thursday night. The off night due to rain wouldn’t fizzle the Red Sox offense though as they scored 9 runs in the game and were able to make up for another lackluster outing from Rick Porcello.

The Red Sox got off to a hot start when they scored 4 times in the bottom of the 1st against White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez. Nunez hit an RBI single, Ramirez hit an RBI double and then Devers hit a 2 homer. Red 4-0. The Red Sox spotted Rick Porcello 4 runs, but in the top of the 2nd he gave two of those runs right back. Porcello gave up an RBI single to Saladino and then an RBI groundout to Anderson. Red 4-2. The Red Sox got right back to it in the bottom of the 2nd and scored three more times. Mookie Betts hit a 2 run homer and then Hanley Ramirez hustled himself an RBI infield single. Red 7-2.

In the 3rd Porcello continued his season of struggle when he gave up a 3 run homer to Delmonico. It was Delmonico’s first MLB homer and it put the White Sox within striking distance. Red 7-5. Porcello seemed to settle down a little after that and pitched into the 6th inning. In the bottom of the 5th, the Red Sox scored once again when Benintendi hit an RBI single. Red 8-5. Porcello got one out in the 6th, but when he gave up a double, Farrell went to get him. Fernando Abad came out and got Narvaez to strike out before Heath Hembree got the third out by way of the K as well. Red 8-5.

The Red Sox scored their 9th and final run of the night in the bottom of the 6th when Moreland hit an RBI double. Red 9-5. Addison Reed came out for the 7th inning and this outing would go much better for him. He pitched an easy, scoreless inning before handing the ball over to Matt Barnes. Barnes pitched a scoreless 8th and then Brandon Workman finished off the game with a scoreless 9th. The Yankees lost last night, so now the Red Sox are sitting up 2 games in the AL East.

Red Sox 9 White Sox 5 BOXSCORE

WP: Porcello (5-14) LP: Gonzalez (5-10)