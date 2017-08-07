The Red Sox played a scuffling White Sox team at the perfect time and were able to take all four games of the series to be sitting pretty on top of the AL East. The Red Sox had Doug Fister on the mound vs. Mike Pelfrey for the White Sox. Fister had a pretty good outing, but the real hero of the afternoon was Chris Young. Young hit 2 homers and an RBI double to basically put the whole game on his back. The Yankees also won yesterday, so that means that the Red Sox maintain their 3 game lead on the AL East.

The Red Sox bats got going early as they scored two times in the bottom of the first. Both Eduardo Nunez and Chris Young hit solo home runs to put the Red Sox up 2-0. Unfortunately Fister gave those runs back and then some in the top of the 2nd. Fister gave up RBI singles to Sanchez and Anderson and then an RBI sac fly to Harrison to suddenly have the Red Sox trailing 2-3. Chris Young hit an RBI double in the 3rd inning to tie the game up 3-3. The White Sox made a bizarre move in the 5th when they intentionally walked Andrew Benintendi to get to Chris Young. I am sure they were looking for righty/lefty matchups, but Young has basically been all we’ve had for offense in this game. That move would end up burning the White Sox as Chris Young pelted another homer, this time one of the 3 run variety. Red 6-3.

Fister settled down after the 2nd inning and pitched into the 7th. With one out in the 7th, he was pulled in favor of Addison Reed. Reed got the two outs to close the book on Fister’s outing. His pitching line was 87 pitches, 6.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 BB and 7 Ks. I’ll take that performance from your 5th starter every single time. Matt Barnes came out and pitched himself a scoreless 8th inning. In the past few weeks, Barnes has looked nothing short of locked in. The Sox went to their closer in the 9th and Kimbrel did his job. Kimbrel gave up a single to start the inning, but then retired the next 3 batters in order.

Red Sox 6 White Sox 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Fister (2-5) LP: Pelfrey (3-10) SV: Kimbrel (27)