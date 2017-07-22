The Sox headed out to the West Coast for a quick 6 game road trip. They started the swing with a 3 game series against the Anaheim Angels. The Sox had Chris Sale on the mound vs. Ricky Nolasco. Sale has never lost again when pitching against the Angels and he’d continue that trend last night.

The Sox bats had Sale’s back before he ever had a chance to take the mound. The Sox scored 5 runs in the top of the 1st to basically put the game away before it even barely began. Benintendi hit an RBI single to score Betts, Moreland hit an RBI single to score Benintendi, Moreland scored on a wild pitch and then both Bogaerts and Bradley Jr. hit RBI singles. That probably is not what the Angels hoped for on a game that they were up against Chris Sale. Sox 5-0. The Sox added on their 6th and final run in the top of the 4th when Betts hit an RBI single to score Jackie Bradley Jr. Sox 6-0.

On the other side, Chris Sale pitched as we have come to expect him to. Sale pitched 6 strong, scoreless innings to basically put the game away for the Sox. Sale got in a little trouble in the 5th when a runner got to third for the first time in the game, but he struck out the next batter to end the threat. Sale’s pitching line for the night was 112 pitches, 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB and 9 Ks. In this outing, Sale topped 200 strikeouts for the season. That is one heck of an impressive stat for a pitcher to hit before August 1st.

Kyle Martin came out for the 7th inning for the Sox. The Angels took advantage of not having Sale on the mound and scored their first run of the game. Martin gave up a solo home run to Maldonado. Sox 6-1. Martin went back out for the 8th inning and while he got one out, he also issued a walk and a hit to give the Angels life. Farrell went to get him in favor of Matt Barnes. Barnes ended the inning with ease when he got the double play he was looking for. Barnes came back out for the 9th inning. Barnes would end up giving up another run to the Angels, but with 6 runs on the other side, it didn’t matter much. Barnes issued a walk and then gave up an RBI single to Revere. The Angels wouldn’t have any more luck in the 9th and the Sox would win with ease.

Red Sox 6 Angels 2 BOXSCORE

WP: Sale (12-4) LP: Nolasco (4-11)