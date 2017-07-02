The Sox were playing the Jays on Canada Day, so we were lucky enough to see their Opening Ceremonies. I’ve seen the MLB 4th of July ceremonies countless times, but this is the first time I’ve seen the Canada Day one and it was really beautiful. What also was beautiful is Chris Sale’s performance. He dominated the Jays lineup and helped the team coast to an easy win.

The Sox gave Sale two runs of support before he even threw a pitch. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a 2 run RBI double to score Betts and Ramirez. Sox 2-0. The Sox grabbed two more runs in the 2nd when Pedroia hit an RBI double to score Marrero and Betts. Sox 4-0. The Sox got their 5th run of the day when Bogaerts hit an RBI sac fly to score Betts. Sox 5-0.

That would be more than enough runs of support for Sale, especially the way he was pitching. Sale pitched through 7 innings and basically looked untouchable. The Jays just never had a chance. His pitching line for the night was 116 pitches, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB and 11 Ks. As Eck would say, “it was a beautiful thing.” Blaine Boyer came out for the 8th inning and pitched a scoreless frame. The Sox bats got two more runs in the top of the 9th to put a nail in the coffin of the Jays hopes. Bogaerts hit a 2 run RBI single to score Leon and Marrero. Sox 7-0. The Jays finally got on the board in the bottom of the 9th when Robby Scott came to the mound. Scott gave up a solo home run to Pearce to give the Jays their one and only run. I’m gonna call that run a gift since it was Canada Day and all.

Red Sox 7 Blue Jays 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Sale (11-3) LP: Liriano (4-4)