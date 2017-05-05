This has been a long four game series with the Orioles. It has a lot of drama on and off the field. The Sox and the O’s faced off one more time before both teams headed out of town. The Sox called up Kyle Kendrick who is replacing Steven Wright in the rotation. Wright is out for the season with knee surgery, so the Sox hope Kendrick can be a productive member of the rotation. Kendrick was lights out in Spring Training, but has struggled this season in Pawtucket. Kendrick looked okay to start the game, but then things fell apart in the 4th inning. The O’s bats came to play last night and won the game with ease. The Sox and O’s split the series and probably are looking forward to not playing each other for a while.

The Sox got on the scoreboard first when they scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Bogaerts hit an RBI single and then Ramirez came home to score as well when the O’s tried to get Bogaerts in a run down. Sox 2-0. The O’s got one of those runs back in the top of the 3rd when the O’s completed a double steal, including a steal of home. Sox 2-1. The Sox went back up 2 runs when Pedroia hit a solo home run in the 3rd. That was Pedroia’s first home run of the season. Sox 3-1. The game would take a turn in the Orioles’ favor in the top of the 4th. The O’s tied the game when Smith hit an RBI double. The O’s then took the lead in a big way when Manny Machado hit a 3 run home run. Seems like Manny Machado plays better when he is angry and annoyed, so the O’s should continue to try to get him all riled up. Sox 3-6.

Kendrick was done after 4 innings and the rest would be in the hands of the bullpen. Ben Taylor came out to pitch the 5th inning. Taylor allowed two runs to score when he gave up an RBI single to Hardy and a infield RBI single to Jones. Sox 3-8. Brandon Workman came out of the pen to work a few innings. Workman made his first MLB outing since he was out for Tommy John surgery in 2015. Workman ended up pitching 3 scoreless innings to have the Sox not have to burn their whole bullpen. Workman looked like a guy who is making the case that he should stay up in the bullpen. Fernando Abad came out and pitched a scoreless 9th inning to finish off the game. The Sox bats weren’t able to get any runs across the board once the O’s took the lead, so the teams left Fenway splitting the series.

Red Sox 3 Orioles 8 BOXSCORE

WP: Wilson (2-1) LP: Kendrick (0-1)