The Sox headed to Philly for two games to complete a 4 game series with the Phillies. Both teams had a long night after an extra innings game and a flight to Philly. The Sox had Brian Johnson on the mound vs. Jeremy Hellickson for the Phillies. The Sox know Hellickson well from his days with the Rays and got to him early. Johnson ended up having to leave in the 3rd inning with a shoulder injury. Hector Velazquez came into the game and saved the bullpen after two long nights of work. Mookie Betts led the offense with two homers and they were able to beat the Phillies in 9 innings this time.

The Sox jumped out to a 2 run lead in the top of the 1st inning when Bogaerts hit an RBI double and then Benintendi hit an RBI sac fly. Sox 2-0. The Sox grabbed three more runs in the top of the 2nd to have a comfortable lead. Hellickson gave up an RBI double to Betts and then a 2 run RBI single to Bogaerts. Sox 5-0. The Phillies got on the board in the 3rd inning and Brian Johnson would end up being done for the night before the inning was over. Johnson gave up an RBI single to Kendrick and a 2 run homer to Althrr. Sox 5-3. Johnson gave up another double and then he left the game due to an injury. He later said he felt the shoulder pulling during his warm up and it got progressively worse during his outing. He is being sent back to Boston to have it looked at.

Velazquez came in and finished out the 3rd inning without any more damage. Betts got one of those runs back in the top of the 4th when he hit a leadoff solo home run. Sox 6-3. At this point Betts was just a triple shy of the cycle. Velazquez came back out and pitched scoreless innings through the 6th. He was able to help an already taxed bullpen when Johnson had to leave the game. Kelly came out and pitched a scoreless 7th and then Barnes pitched a scoreless 8th inning. Betts came to the plate in the top of the 9th and while he didn’t get a triple, he did hit his 2nd home run of the game. Sox 7-3. Robby Scott came out for the 9th and pitched a scoreless frame to finish off the game with a Sox win.

Red Sox 7 Phillies 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Velazquez (1-1) LP: Hellickson (5-5)