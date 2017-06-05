The Red Sox had one win and needed one more in order to split the 4 game set with the Orioles. The Sox had their ace Chris Sale on the mound vs. Chris Tillman for the O’s. The game ended up tied 3-3 until the 6th inning when the Sox capitalized on an error and took the lead for good. Without having Kimbrel available for the save, Matt Barnes came out and got the 3 outs the team needed in the 9th.

The Sox got out to an early lead when they scored two runs off of Tillman in the 1st. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a 2 run RBI single to score Betts and Benintendi. Sox 2-0. Unfortunately for the Sox, the O’s returned the favor in the bottom of the 1st when they scored three runs off of Chris Sale. Davis hit a 2 run RBI single to tie the game and then Schoop hit the go ahead RBI single. Sox 2-3. Sale struggled in the 1st inning, but then really settled in as the game went along. The Sox tied the game in the top of the 3rd when Andrew Benintendi hit a leadoff home run. Sox 3-3.

The game stayed 3-3 until the top of the 6th inning when the Sox took advantage of some poor fielding from the O’s. O’s catcher Pena tried to get Moreland in the run down at 3rd base, but he missed the bag and not only Moreland, but Bradley Jr. made it home on the error. Sox 5-3. Sale came back out for the 6th and was now sporting a lead. The Sox grabbed him another run in the top of the 7th when Andrew Benintendi hit another solo home run. Sox 6-3. Sale was done after 6 innings and his pitching line was 110 pitches, 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB and 9 Ks. Boyer came out to pitch a scoreless 7th and then got two outs in the 8th before handing the ball over to Robby Scott in the 8th. Scott got the final out of the inning to keep the Sox in the lead. The Sox tacked on one more run in the top of the 9th when Benintendi hit an RBI single to score Betts. Benintendi was in a huge slump prior to this game, so two homers and an RBI single must have felt mighty nice. Matt Barnes came out for the 9th and pitched a scoreless inning to get the win to split the series. The Sox have a day off on Monday and then head to New York to battle it out with the Yankees for the lead in the AL East.

Red Sox 7 Orioles 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Sale (7-2) LP: Tillman (1-3)