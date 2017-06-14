The Red Sox and the Phillies had one more game at Fenway last night before heading off to Philly for 2 more games. I know they can be controversial, but I happen to love the home away series that MLB sets up during interleague play. The Sox had David Price on the mound vs. Ben Lively for the Phillies. Price wasn’t as efficient as the team needed him to be, but he was able to keep his team in the game. The game would once again be defined by the bullpens and head into extra innings. The Sox walked off once again, this time with a go ahead single from Andrew Benintendi in the 12th.

David Price looked to rebound from his last poor start, however he had a really inconsistent showing. Sometimes he looked dominant and other times he had a hard time getting players out. The Sox gave him an early lead in the 1st when Benintendi walked with the bases loaded forcing in a run. The Sox looked primed to have a crooked inning, but then weren’t able to get anything across the plate. The Sox added another run in the 2nd inning when Vazquez hit an RBI double to score JBJ. Sox 2-0. Price ended up giving up that lead in the top of the 3rd when he gave up a 3 run homer to Altherr. Sox 2-2. The Sox were able to grab the lead back in the bottom of the inning when Moreland hit a solo home run. Sox 3-2. Price was able to keep the game right there until the top of the 6th. Price gave up a game tying RBI grounder to Saunders to give the Phillies life. Sox 3-3.

Price was done after 6 innings and the game would now be in the hands of the bullpen. The pen was already taxed from pitching in extra innings on Monday. Robby Scott came out and pitched a scoreless 7th inning before handing the ball over to Blaine Boyer in the 8th. The Phillies almost took the lead in the inning, but Andrew Benintendi made a bullet of a throw and Kendrick was out at the plate. Kimbrel came out for the 9th and as expected, he pitched a simple, easy, scoreless frame. The Sox didn’t score in the bottom of the inning and once again they went to extras. Heath Hembree pitched in the top of the 10th. Hembree had runners at the corners and only one out, but he was able to get the next two outs without allowing a run to score. Fernando Abad came to the mound and ended up pitching two scoreless innings to bring us to the bottom of the 12th. The Sox bats finally found some mojo and were able to get the only run that mattered across the plate. Bogaerts walked and then Moreland hit a single to put Xander at 3rd and bring Andrew Benintendi to the plate. Benintendi hit a ball to the RF corner that ended up bouncing up into the stands. Bogaerts trotted home and the Sox celebrated two walks off in a row!

Red Sox 4 Phillies 3 F/12 BOXSCORE

WP: Abad (2-0) LP: Garcia (1-1)