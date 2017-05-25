The Red Sox faced off against the Rangers last night and with Chris Sale on the mound they were looking for their third win in a row. Sale pitched well, but he was still looking at a 1-3 loss until the Sox bats exploded on Rangers pitching in the 7th inning. Sale wasn’t able to get the 10 Ks last night to put him in the record books, but I am sure he’d prefer the win. The Sox won their third straight and are on a little bit of winning streak.

The game stayed scoreless until the bottom of the 3rd inning when the Sox grabbed a single run off Perez in the 3rd. Mookie Betts hit an RBI single to score Marrero. Sox 1-0. The lead was short lived though when Sale gave up a game tying RBI sac fly to Andrus. Sox 1-1. The Rangers took the lead in the 5th when Mike Napoli hit a solo home run to the Green Monster and then Gallo hit an RBI single. Sox 1-3. The game stayed there and it looked like Sale might be in line for a loss until the bottom of the 7th inning when the Sox bats came alive with force. Moreland and Rutledge both hit RBI singles to have the game tied up 3-3. The Rangers intentionally walked Betts to have the bases loaded and then Moreland came around to score by way of a wild pitch. Sox 4-3. Pedroia hit a 2 run RBI single to have the Sox now up by 3 runs. Sox 6-3. The Sox had the bases loaded again and this time Chris Young walked to force in a run. The final run of the inning was scored when Benintendi hit an RBI sac fly to score Bogaerts. Sox 8-3.

Chris Sale went back out for the 8th inning and was now sporting a 5 run lead. Sale gave up an RBI single to Choo and that would end up meaning his night. Sale didn’t get the 10Ks, but he did have a nice pitching performance and was now in line for the win. Joe Kelly came out to finish off the inning and got two quick and easy outs. Sale’s pitching line for the night was 97 pitches, 7.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB and 6 Ks. The Sox got that run back in the bottom of the 8th when Betts hit an RBI single. Craig Kimbrel was initially warming, but then sat down when the run scored. Joe Kelly came back out and pitched a scoreless inning to finish off the game.

Red Sox 9 Rangers 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Sale (5-2) LP: Dyson (1-5)