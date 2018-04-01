There were no April Fool’s jokes for the Sox on Sunday afternoon. The Sox were looking for a win at the Trop to take the series from the Rays. The Sox had Hector Velazquez on the mound Jake Faria from the Rays. It was another low scoring game where the Sox were able to win by scoring just one more run than the opposition. The Rays struck first when Velazquez gave up a solo home run to Miller in the 2nd inning to put the Rays up 1-0. That would end up being the only run that Velazquez would give up in his almost 6 innings of work.

The Sox were able to tie it up until the top of the 5th when J.D. Martinez hit an RBI single to score Mookie Betts. The Sox then took the lead in the 6th when Devers hit an RBI single to score Bradley Jr. Holt tried to score on the play, but was thrown out at home. Sox 2-1. Velazquez got two outs in the 6th inning and then was pulled in favor of Marcus Walden. Walden finished off the 6th and then pitched a scoreless 7th. Bobby Poyner got an out in the 8th and then Matt Barnes came in to finish the inning off. Kimbrel had pitched back to back outings, so he wasn’t available. Joe Kelly emerged from the bullpen in the 9th to try to avenge his opening day poor outing. Kelly gave up two hits, but he also got 2 Ks and was able to get the 3 outs the team needed for the win.

Red Sox 2 Rays 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Velazquez (1-0) LP: Alvarado (0-1) SV: Kelly (1)