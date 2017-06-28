The Sox started the game last night almost an hour late due to some severe weather heading through Fenway. The game got started with Drew Pomeranz on the mound vs. Hector Santiago for the Twins. After 2 innings the game got called again due to another severe storm coming through. The game was delayed until 10pm, but Pomeranz will still able to come back out. Pomeranz pitched 5 strong innings and left the game in line for the win since the Sox bats got all over Twins pitching.

The Sox got out to a quick lead when Christian Vazquez hit a 2 run homer in the 2nd inning. Mitch Moreland wasn’t in the lineup to hit homers, so Vazquez took on the responsibility for the team. Sox 2-0. The game went into a rain delay and then after about an hour and a half. Much to my surprise, Pomeranz came back to the mound and kept pitching for the Sox. The Sox tacked on a run in the 3rd when Jackie Bradley Jr. hit an RBI single to score Pedroia. Sox 3-0. The Sox added two more runs in the 4th when Betts hit an RBI sac fly and Pedroia hit an RBI single. Sox 5-0. The Twins were finally able to get on the scoreboard in the top of the 5th. Polanco got on by way of a throwing error from Marrero and then came home to score when Buxton hit an RBI single. Sox 5-1. Pomeranz was done after 5 innings and given the long delay, he was a trooper for coming back out at all. His pitching line was 83 pitches, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB and 7 Ks. Pomeranz is showing himself off to be a steady, reliable piece of the rotation in the last month or so.

In the bottom of the 5th the Sox scored their sixth run of the night when Jackie Bradley Jr. hit an RBI grounder off of old friend Craig Breslow. Blaine Boyer came out for the 6th inning and pitched a scoreless frame. The Sox put the game away in the bottom of the 6th when Chris Young hit a 3 run homer to the Monster. Sox 9-1. Boyer came back out for the 7th and while he got himself into a little bit of trouble, he pitched himself right out of it. Abad came to the mound in the 8th and ended up giving up a solo home run to Escobar. It would be the last time the Twins scored, so it wouldn’t end up mattering at all. Sox 9-2. Abad went back out for the 9th and had a scoreless inning to finish off the game.

Red Sox 9 Twins 2 BOXSCORE

WP: Pomeranz (7-4) LP: Santiago (4-7)