The Sox have a quick three game series with the A’s before heading on the road for the final road trip of the season. The Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound vs. Sean Manaea for the A’s. ERod hasn’t gotten a win in his last 10 starts, so he was looking to break that streak. He gave up a run in the 1st, but that would be the last time the A’s would crack the scoreboard. The Sox offense on the other hand would score 11 runs on the night and easily give ERod that win he was looking for.

The A’s got on the board in the top of the 1st when former Sox Jed Lowrie hit an RBI double off of Rodriguez. Sox 0-1. The Sox not only tied the game up, but took the lead in the bottom of the 2nd. Xander Bogaerts hit an RBI single to tie the game up. Sox 1-1. The Sox weren’t done there, as they scored four more times in the inning. Vazquez and Pedroia both hit RBI singles followed by a 2 run RBI triple from Betts. Sox 5-1. The Sox added on a couple more runs in the 4th when Mookie Betts hit a 2 run homer to the Monster. Sox 7-1. In the 5th inning the Sox added another 2 runs when Vazquez and Bradley Jr. both hit RBI doubles. Sox 9-1. The Sox scored their final runs in the game in the 6th inning when Mookie Betts hit another 2 run homer. Betts went 3 for 5 on the night with 6 RBI.

Rodriguez on the other hand, did not give up another run after the 1st inning. ERod pitched through the 6th inning and left the mound in line for the win. His pitching line was 109 pitches, 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 BB and 9 Ks. That’s definitely the kind of outing we wanted to see from Rodriguez. Brandon Workman came out for the 7th and was able to strike out the side. Carson Smith came out for the 8th, but he definitely struggled in his outing. Carson had some issues with location and while he got two outs, he also loaded the bases. Farrell went out to get Carson in favor of Austin Maddox for the final out. Maddox got the 3rd out by way of a strikeout to leave the bases loaded. Maddox went back out for the 9th and got the A’s in order to end the game and get the win for the home team.

Red Sox 11 Athletics 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Rodriguez (5-5) LP: Manaea (10-10)