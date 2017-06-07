The Red Sox and the Yankees are facing off for a 3 game series with the lead of the AL East on the line. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound vs. Masahiro Tanaka for the Yanks. Pomeranz wasn’t very efficient on the mound and only made it through 5 innings, but he only gave up 2 runs and was in line for the win. The Sox bullpen held on for the rest of the game and Kimbrel once again got a 4 out save to get the win.

The Red Sox got a run in the top of the 1st to get out in front early. Xander Bogaerts hit an RBI groundout to score Betts from third. Sox 1-0. The Yankees tied it up in the bottom of the 2nd when Pomeranz hit an RBI single to Gregorius. Sox 1-1. The Sox didn’t take too long getting back in front and this time it would be for good. Mitch Moreland hit a 2 run homer in the 4th followed by a solo home run from Ramirez. Sox 4-1. Benintendi added another run in the top of the 5th when he hit a solo home run of his own. Benintendi seems to be out of his hitting slump. Pomeranz gave up his last run of his outing in the top of the 5th when he gave up a solo home run to Carter. Sox 5-2. Pomeranz was done after 5 innings and his pitching line was 123 pitches, 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB and 7 Ks.

Robby Scott came out for the bottom of the 6th and he ended up giving up a single run to have the Yankees within two. Scott got Gregorius into a double play, but Castro was able to score from 3rd. Sox 5-3. Joe Kelly came out and pitched a scoreless 7th. Kelly also was throwing some major heat. It showed that he threw 104 mph and it is the fastest pitch so far in 2017. Matt Barnes came out for the 8th inning. Barnes gave up a leadoff double and when the runner got to 3rd base, Farrell decided to go with closer Craig Kimbrel. This is the 5th time this season that Farrell has gone to Kimbrel for an extended save. Kimbrel got Gregorius to strikeout, but Vazquez lost the ball, so Gregorius reached at first and Holliday scored. Sox 5-4. Kimbrel then struck out Carter to end the inning. Kimbrel went back out for the 9th and struck out the side to end the game with dominance.

Red Sox 5 Yankees 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Pomeranz (6-3) LP: Tanaka (5-6) SV: Kimbrel (17)