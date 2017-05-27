The Sox have won 4 games straight and were facing the Mariners hoping to bring it to 5. The Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound vs. Yovani Gallardo for the Mariners. ERod continued to impress on the mound and kept the Mariners off the mound in his 6 innings of work. The Sox bullpen kept up that trend and the Sox won the opening game with of the series.

The Sox scored their first run in the bottom of the 2nd when Josh Rutledge hit an RBI groundout to bring Ramirez to the plate. Sox 1-0. The game stayed that way for a long time and ERod kept the team in the lead by pitching scoreless inning after scoreless inning. Rodriguez was done after 6 innings and was left the game in line for the win. His pitching line for the night was 112 pitches, 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB and 4 Ks.

The Sox bats got two insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th to have the team up 3-0. The Mariners have to be kicking themselves because both runs scored without the benefit of a hit. Rutledge scored on a wild pitch and then Jackie Bradley Jr. scored on a passed ball. Sox 3-0. Heath Hembree came out and pitched a scoreless 7th inning and then turned the ball over to Matt Barnes who pitched a scoreless 8th. Craig Kimbrel came out for the 9th and continued to dominate whatever competition is put in front of him. Kimbrel didn’t strike out any batters, but still got all 3 batters in order.

Red Sox 3 Mariners 0 BOXSCORE

WP: Rodriguez (4-1) LP: Gallardo (2-5) SV: Kimbrel (13)