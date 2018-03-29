It was officially baseball season for the Sox this afternoon at 4pm when they faced off with the Rays at the Trop. The Sox had Chris Sale on the mound and J.D. Martinez in the lineup, so they had a lot to be confident about. Sale did his job as he pitched 6 scoreless frames and left the mound with the lead. The Sox scored three runs in the top of the 2nd when Martinez scored on an RBI groundout from Devers and then Nunez hit an inside the park HR that also brought Bogaerts to the plate. Sox 3-0. The Sox added another run in the 7th when Devers hit an RBI double to score Bogaerts. Sox 4-0.

It looked like the Sox were in the driver’s seat and headed for a win, but then the 8th inning happened and the Sox went from winning to losing. Joe Kelly gave up a double and three walks in the inning while only recording one out. Carson Smith came in to try to limit the damage, but instead he walked in a run and then gave up a bases clearing triple to Span to have the Rays up 5-4. Smith then gave up an RBI single to Hechavarria to have the Rays up by 2. Smith would end up with the loss and the Sox came up limping after the first game of the season.

Red Sox 4 Rays 6 BOXSCORE

WP: Pruitt (1-0) LP: Smith (0-1) SV: Colome (1)