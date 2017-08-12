The Red Sox came into Yankee Stadium riding an 8 game winning streak and hoping for nine. The Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound vs. Jaime Garcia for the Yankees. Rodriguez has always pitched well against the Yankees and he would continue that trend last night. The Sox bullpen has been stellar as of late, but they would falter last night and would end up giving the win to the Yankees.

The Sox got on the board right off the bat when Hanley Ramirez hit a 2 run homer in the 1st inning. Sox 2-0. The Sox grabbed a third run in the 5th inning when Andrew Benintendi hit a solo home run off of Garcia. Sox 3-0. Rodriguez on the other hand was keeping those pesky Yankees off the board. He pitched 6 strong innings and left the mound in line for the win. ERod’s pitching line was 107 pitches, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB and 7 Ks.

Matt Barnes came out for the 7th and pitched himself a scoreless inning. This game was looking wrapped up for the Sox, but then the 8th inning happened. Addison Reed came to the mound and that’s when everything started going south for the Sox. Reed hit Gardner with a pitch and then Hicks hit a 2 run homer to bring the Yankees within one. Sox 3-2. Reed then gave up a single an a walk and still wasn’t able to get an out in the inning. Farrell went to the mound and went with Joe Kelly instead of Reed. Kelly had just come off the DL and this would be his first high pressure inning. Kelly wouldn’t be able to get it done either as he gave up RBI singles to Gregorious and Frazier to suddenly have the Yankees in the lead. The Yankees got an insurance run when Torreyes hit an RBI sac fly. Sox 3-5. With 2 outs in the inning, but Kelly still looking shaky, Farrell with with Fernando Abad. Abad got the 3rd out to finally put the 8th inning to bed. The Sox had two runs to get back and only the top of the 9th to do it. The Yankees closer gave them a shot when he ended up walking the bases with no outs. Benintendi hit an RBI sac fly, but then the Sox ran into an out when Nunez tried to tag up and get to third. He was called out and that was basically the game. Moreland hit a pop fly to record the third out and give the win to the Yankees.

Red Sox 4 Yankees 5 BOXSCORE

WP: Warren (3-2) LP: Reed (0-1) SV: Chapman (15)