The Red Sox hoped for a win on Sunday to take the series with the Royals and maybe take back the top of the AL East. Drew Pomeranz did his job as a starting pitcher, but then things went south in the 8th inning when the bullpen just couldn’t record an out. The Royals took the lead and ended up taking the series.

The Sox got on the board first in the game yesterday when they scored twice in the 2nd inning. Moreland and Vazquez both hit RBI singles off of the Royals’ starting pitcher Hammel. Sox 2-0. The Royals got one of those runs back in the top of the 4th when Escobar hit an RBI double off of Pomeranz. Sox 2-1. The Sox got their 2 run lead back in the 5th when Rafael Devers hit his first home run at Fenway. Sox 3-1. Pomeranz pitched into the 7th inning and had himself a really nice outing. With two outs in the 7th, Pomeranz was pulled in favor of Brandon Workman. Workman got the final out of the inning to preserve the 3-1 lead.

The 8th inning is when everything fell apart for the Sox. The Sox gave the lead to the Royals without being able to secure an out. Matt Barnes took to the mound and the first batter got on by way of an error from Bogaerts. Then a ball came back and hit Barnes in the arm to allow two runners on the bases. Barnes seemed okay, but it was the beginning of the inning turning bad. Barnes gave up another single to load the bases with no outs. Barnes gave up a 2 run RBI single to tie the game. Sox 3-3. Farrell had seen enough and came out to get Barnes. Robby Scott was in the game trying to limit the damage, but unfortunately he would not be able to either. Scott gave up a 2 run RBI triple to Gordon to have the Royals back up on top. Sox 3-5. Scott got two outs and then Heath Hembree came in for the 3rd out, but the damage had already been done. Hembree pitched the 9th as well and any hope would be for the Sox bats in the bottom of the 9th. The Sox made a valiant effort at it when they loaded the bases with two outs, but then Mookie Betts flied out to end the game.

Red Sox 3 Royals 5 BOXSCORE

WP: Hammel (5-8) LP: Barnes (6-3) SV: Herrera (23)