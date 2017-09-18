The Sox won the first two games of the series with the Rays and were hoping for the sweep on Sunday. The Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound vs. Jake Odorizzi for the Rays. ERod pitched a decent outing, however the Sox offense wasn’t able to get much going against Odorizzi. The Sox lost yesterday, but it was a wash because the Yankees also lost as well.

Rodriguez gave up a run in the bottom of the 1st to let the Rays get an early lead. ERod gave up an RBI single to Longoria. Rodriguez didn’t let the Rays score again until the 5th inning when he gave up another RBI to Longoria, this time an infield single. Sox 0-2. At the same time, Odorizzi was pitching a no hitter unto the 6th inning. The Sox broke up the no hitter in dramatic fashion though. Holt walked and then Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a 2 run homer to tie the game. Sox 2-2.

The game didn’t stay tied for long though. Rodriguez went back out for the 6th and ended up giving up a solo home run to Sucre. Sox 2-3. Farrell went out to get ERod and Austin Maddox was in to finish the inning. Maddox got the final out of the inning to close the book on Rodriguez’s outing. ERod’s pitching line was 110 pitches, 5.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB and 7 Ks. The Sox weren’t able to rally to get any more runs in the game, so the Rays squeaked out a victory. The silver lining in this game was that David Price came out of the pen and pitched two perfect innings. If Price can continue to have productive outings, either in the rotation or out of the pen, that will be a good good thing.

Red Sox 2 Rays 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Odorizzi (9-8) LP: Rodriguez (5-6) SV: Colome (45)