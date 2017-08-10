The Red Sox had won 7 games in a row and if they hoped to bring the streak to 8 with a win over the Rays. The Sox had Rick Porcello on the mound vs. Jake Odorizzi for the Rays. Porcello pitched one of his best outings in 2017 and got plenty of run support. Jake Odorizzi got hit by a come back pitch and had to leave the game in the 5th inning.

The Sox got on the board first when they scored a single run in the 3rd inning. Moreland ended up safe at first by way of a throwing error from Odorizzi and then Benintendi scored on the play. Sox 1-0. The Sox then scored 5 more times in the 5th inning to truly put the game away. Odorizzi got with hit with a come back hit from Nunez that sent him out of the game. Luckily the XRays came back negative, but he still got hit in the leg pretty hard. After Odorizzi was out, the Sox bats feasted on the Rays bullpen. Betts hit an RBI single, Benintendi and Betts both ended up coming home on wild pitches and then Leon hit a 2 run RBI single to put the Sox up 6-0.

The only real trouble that Porcello found himself in was in the 6th inning. Porcello gave up solo home runs to Hechavarria and Miller. Sox 6-2. Porcello went back out for the 7th inning, but when he gave up a walk and a single, Farrell went out to get him. Matt Barnes came out in relief and made quick work of the Rays to end the inning. Porcello’s pitching line was 82 pitches, 6+ IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB and 7 Ks. Given the struggles Porcello has had this season, that is definitely an outing to build upon. The Sox grabbed two more runs in the top of the 8th when the Rays defense let them down once again. Leon got on by way of an error and Holt scored on the play and then later in the inning Leon came home as a result of a wild pitch. Sox 8-2. Brandon Workman pitched a scoreless 8th inning and then Joe Kelly made his debut since coming off the DL. Kelly pitched a scoreless 9th to bring the win streak to 8 games.

Red Sox 8 Rays 2 BOXSCORE

WP: Porcello (6-14) LP: Odorizzi (6-5)