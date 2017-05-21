The Red Sox have struggled for much of 2017, however they still hadn’t lost 3 games in a row. The Sox hoped to keep that streak alive when they faced off with the A’s once again yesterday. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound who left with a tricep injury during his last start. Pomeranz looked healthy, but he still wasn’t able to do the job for the team. He was done after 4 innings and then the bullpen proceeded to hand the game over to the A’s. The Sox lost their 3rd straight and now need a win tomorrow to not be swept out of the Oakland.

The Sox got on the scoreboard first when they scored two runs in the top of the 2nd. Hanley Ramirez hit a solo home run to start the inning and then Rutledge hit an RBI groundout to score Young. Unfortunately, Pomeranz gave those two runs right back to the A’s in the bottom of the inning. Pomeranz gave up an RBI infield single to Phegley and then an RBI bunt single to Davis. Sox 2-2. Pomeranz was not very efficient and was done after throwing 97 pitches through 4 innings. Pomeranz was seen pitching a fit in the dugout after Farrell made the call.

The Sox grabbed the lead back in the top of the 5th when Pedroia hit an RBI single to score Marrero. Sox 3-2. That lead wouldn’t last long as the A’s ended up scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the inning. Ben Taylor came out of the pen and had no luck with the A’s offense. Taylor gave up a solo home run to Canha and then a 2 run homer to Davis. Sox 3-5. Noe Ramirez came out of the pen and he gave up a 2 run homer himself, this time to Pinder. This was a close game, but the Sox bullpen allowed the A’s to blow this one wide open. Sox 3-7. The A’s scored their 8th and final run of the game when Jed Lowrie hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th. Sox 3-8. While the A’s had no issues hitting the Sox bullpen, the Sox bats went silent in the late innings and the A’s cruised to victory.

Red Sox 3 Athletics 8 BOXSCORE

WP: Manaea (2-3) LP: Taylor (0-1)