The Red Sox have a 4 game series with the Jays before heading out on the road to the west coast. The Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound who was just activated off the disabled list vs. Marcus Stroman. The Jays went up early and then the Sox battled back to tie the game. Unfortunately, the Jays jumped back ahead right away and this time for good. Rodriguez had some hiccups, but it was a positive step forward for his first outing back in the MLB.

The Jays ended up scoring two runs in the top of the 1st of ERod to put the Sox in a hole from jump street. Rodriguez had two outs in the inning, but wasn’t able to get that third out without allowing some runs to score. Rodriguez gave up a 2 run RBI single to Morales to score Martin and Smoak. Sox 0-2. The Jays added on a run in the 2nd when Smoak hit a solo home run off of ERod. Sox 0-3. Stroman was getting the job done on his side and the Sox weren’t able to get anything on the scoreboard until the 7th inning. The Sox ended up tying the game in the bottom of the 7th. Holt got the scoring started by hitting an RBI sac fly off of Stroman and then Betts hit an RBI single to chase Stroman from the game. Pedroia hit an RBI double to score Vazquez, but then the third out was made when Mookie Betts ran through the stop sign and tried to score. The Sox tied the game, but unfortunately were unable to rally for the lead. Sox 3-3.

The Jays didn’t waste any time taking the lead right back either. Heath Hembree came out for the top of the 8th and ended up giving up an RBI single to Pearce for the go ahead run. Sox 3-4. Matt Barnes came out for a scoreless 9th inning, however the damage was already done. The Sox offense wasn’t able to rally against the Jays closer Roberto Osuna and the Sox fell in the first game of the series.

Red Sox 3 Blue Jays 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Tepera (5-1) LP: Hembree (1-3) SV: Osuna (23)