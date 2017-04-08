The Sox came into Detroit for a 4 game series after having their series finale with the Pirates washed out at Fenway. The weather was much better in Detroit as we saw knuckleballer Steven Wright vs. Michael Fulmer for the Tigers. Wright struggled out of the gate and the Sox were playing from behind. The Sox were able to battle and go ahead in the 8th, but a bullpen implosion in the bottom of the inning would give the game back to the Tigers for good.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 1st when Wright gave up a sac fly to VMart to score Kinsler. Sox 0-1. The game stayed that way for a long time until the Tigers added on another run in the bottom of the 6th when Wright gave up a single this time to VMart. Sox 0-2. Steven Wright went back out for the 7th inning and he probably should have been done for the day instead. Wright gave up a 2 run homer to McCann to have the Tigers leading 4-0.

The Sox bats weren’t able to get anything going until the top of the 8th when they scored all 5 of their runs. The Sox scored their first run when Chris Young hit an RBI single to score Benintendi. Jackie Bradley Jr hit an RBI single to suddenly have the lead cut in half. Sox 2-4. Pablo Sandoval came to the plate and with a swing of the bat the Sox suddenly had the lead. Pablo hit a 3 run homer to put the Sox on top 5-4.

Unfortunately for the Sox their bullpen would not be able to keep things that way in the bottom of the inning. Heath Hembree came out and got two quick strikeouts, but then he couldn’t get that 3rd out. Hembree walked VMart and Upton before being pulled in favor of Robby Scott. Scott gave up an RBI double to Mahtook to have the game now tied 5-5. Scott was pulled in favor of Joe Kelly. Kelly continued his control issues and it ended up costing the Sox the game. Kelly walked McCann to load the bases and then walked Jones to force in the winning run. Sox 5-6. That was a super frustrating half inning to watch, especially after the Sox rallied and took the lead. The Tigers were able to get the 3 outs they needed in the top of the 9th to officially give the Sox their first loss of 2017.

Red Sox 5 Tigers 6 BOXSCORE

WP: Rodriguez (1-0) LP: Hembree (0-1)