The Red Sox got out of town and headed to Minnesota for a 3 game series with the Twins. The Twins have gotten out to a strong start, so the Sox are gonna have to battle them to leave the twin cities above 500. The Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound vs. former Yankee Phil Hughes for the Twins. ERod got into a hole early and the Sox wouldn’t be able to tie the game until the 9th inning. The rally would be short lived though as the Sox would allow the Twins to walk off in the bottom of the 9th.

The Twins were able to grab the lead early when they scored two runs off ERod in the first. Rodriguez gave up an RBI triple to Sano followed by an RBI single to Grossman. Sox 0-2. The Sox were able to get one of those runs back in the top of the 3rd when Andrew Benintendi hit a solo home run to centerfield. Sox 1-2.

The game stayed right there until the 7th inning. ERod managed to settle down and pitch pretty deep into the game. Rodriguez took to the mound in the 7th and wouldn’t be able to finish it. He ended up giving up an RBI single to Mauer to have the Twins up 3-1. ERod got two outs, but then Joe Kelly was tapped to come in and finish off the inning. Kelly got the out the team needed to keep it to 2 runs.

Robby Scott came out and pitched a scoreless 8th inning before the Sox bats made a rally in the top of the 9th. The Sox ended up tying the game when Chris Young hit a 2 run RBI single. Sox 3-3. That energy and rally was short lived as the Twins ended up walking off in the bottom of the inning. Scott came back out for the 9th, but with one out he handed the ball over to Matt Barnes. Barnes got the second out of the inning, but then Joe Mauer came to the plate. Mauer basically won this game for the Twins all on his own. Mauer would hit a solo home run to have the Twins walk off in the bottom of the 9th.

Red Sox 3 Twins 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Kintzler (1-0) LP: Barnes (3-1)