The Sox have been on a losing streak and had one last hope was putting Chris Sale on the mound Wednesday afternoon vs. the Mariners. Sale continued to dominate and the Sox gave him enough run support to give the Sox a much needed win.

The Sox scored first when Moreland hit an RBI sac fly in the 2nd to score Hanley. Sox 1-0. The Sox went up 2-0 in the 3rd when Rafael Devers made quite the splash with his first ever major league hit. Devers hit a no doubt homer to centerfield that was a beauty to see. Sandy Leon hit a two run homer in the 4th inning to have the Sox up 4-0.

Chris Sale was dominating on the other side of the diamond. He pitched 7 strong innings and didn’t give up a single run. His pitching line for the night was 115 pitches, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB and 11 Ks. He’s basically in competition with just himself at this point for the Cy Young. Blaine Boyer, who is fresh off the DL, came out for the 8th inning and pitched himself a scoreless inning. Boyer went back out for the 9th, but he wasn’t able to finish the inning. Boyer gave up a single and a walk with one out to get Farrell to go with Kimbrel for the save. Kimbrel got the two finals outs by way of the K to give the Sox a taste of a win that they haven’t felt in a while.

Red Sox 4 Mariners 0 BOXSCORE

WP: Sale (13-4) LP: Moore (1-3) SV: Kimbrel (25)