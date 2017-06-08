The Sox had a chance if they won last night to be tied a top the AL East with the Yankees. The Sox had Rick Porcello on the mound vs. CC Sabathia for the Yankees. Porcello continued to struggle as he gave up 6 runs in a little over 6 innings of work. In the end it wouldn’t matter anyways as Sabathia and the Yankee bullpen shutout the Sox bats for all 9 innings.

The Yankees first cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the 3rd when Gregorius hit a lead off home run off of Porcello. Sox 0-1. The Yankees scored 4 more times in the bottom of the 4th when Sanchez hit an RBI single and then Carter hit a 3 run homer. Sox 0-5. Porcello settled down after that and another run wouldn’t score until the bottom of the 7th. A runner reached by way of an error and then with one out was pulled from the game. Blaine Boyer came into the game to finish out the inning. Boyer ended up allowing Gardner to score when he gave up an infield RBI single to Holliday. Sox 0-6. Porcello’s pitching line for the night was 103 pitches, 6.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB and 5 Ks. Boyer came back out for the 8th inning and he allowed the last two runs to score. Boyer gave up an RBI single to Carter and then an RBI single to Gardner. Sox 0-8.

The Yankees were scoring all over the place and the Sox bats couldn’t get one run to cross the plate. The Sox only got 5 hits and couldn’t turn any of them into runs. The Sox even hit a lead off triple in the 5th inning, but were still unable to get the run to the plate. Sabathia definitely looked like the dominant pitcher he once was and Porcello looked like the Cy Young was something long in the past.

Red Sox 0 Yankees 8 BOXSCORE

WP: Sabathia (7-2) LP: Porcello (3-8)