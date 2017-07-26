The Red Sox were playing their last 10pm game of the season last night vs. the Mariners. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound vs. Felix Hernandez for the Mariners. Pomeranz gave up 3 runs early, but then the Sox battled back for the lead. Hembree gave up the game tying homer and then the Sox went to extra innings. The Sox got a lead in the 13th inning, but then Doug Fister couldn’t finish it off and ended up giving up the walk off hit to the Mariners. An extra innings game where your team loses is hard enough, but a west coast game that finishes after 3am is especially brutal.

The Mariners got on the board early when Heredia hit a 3 run homer against Pomeranz. Since the Sox were up against King Felix, many felt like the game was over then and there. Sox 0-3. The Sox bats did start battling back though. They got on the board in the 4th inning when Hanley Ramirez hit a solo home run off of Hernandez. Sox 1-3. The Sox continued to get after Hernandez in the 6th inning and would end up taking the lead. Pedroia hit a 2 run RBI double and then Bradley Jr. hit an RBI single to now have the Sox leading 4-3. Pomeranz was done after 5 innings, but he went from being in line for the loss to being in line for the win.

Heath Hembree came out and pitched a scoreless 6th inning, but he wouldn’t be as lucky in the 7th. Hembree gave up the game tying solo home run to Zunino to start the inning. Sox 4-4. Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless 8th and then Brandon Workman pitched a scoreless 9th in order to send the game to extras. Craig Kimbrel pitched the 10th inning and then Doug Fister came out of the pen in the 11th as a reliever. Fister pitched through the 12th inning and then the Sox scratched out a run in the top of the 13th. Sandy Leon hit an RBI single to score Hanley. Sox 5-4. Fister came back out for the bottom of the 13th. Fister got within one strike of finishing off the game for the Sox, but then Gamel scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and then the Mariners walked off when he gave up an RBI single to Segura. Sox 4-5.

Red Sox 5 Mariners 6 BOXSCORE F/13

WP: Zych (5-2) LP: Fister (0-5)