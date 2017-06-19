The Sox and the Astros were tied 1-1 in the series as they came into the finale on Sunday night. The Sox had David Price on the mound vs. Joe Musgrove for the Astros. Price was struggling in most innings during his outing, however he was able to keep the Astros off the board for the most part. Price came back out in the 6th, however when he gave up a solo home run he was done for the night. The Sox bats scored just enough runs and Kimbrel was able to get a one run save.

The Sox scored a single run in the top of the 1st when Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run. Sox 1-0. The Astros tied it up in the bottom of the 1st when Price gave up an RBI single to McCann. Sox 1-1. For most of the outing, Price has a bend, but not break mentality. He did give the Astros a brief lead in the bottom of the 5th when he gave up a lead off home run to Correa. Sox 1-2. The Sox tied it back up in the top of the 6th when Xander Bogaerts hit his 2nd home run of the night. The Sox then jumped ahead when Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a 2 run RBI double. Sox 5-2.

Price came back out for the bottom of the 6th and given how shaky his outing was so far, he probably shouldn’t have. Price gave up a lead off home run to Marisnick and then signaled that he was done. Heath Hembree came in to finish off the 6th. Unfortunately Hembree also gave up a solo home run, so the Sox were clinging to a single run lead. Sox 5-4. Hembree finished off the rest of the inning without allowing the tying run to score. In the top of the 7th, the Sox added an insurance when Bogaerts hit an RBI single to score Betts. Sox 6-4. Joe Kelly came out and pitched a scoreless 7th and then handed the ball over to Matt Barnes in the 8th. Barnes ended up allowing the Astros to score a single run and the Sox were once again clinging to a one run lead. Barnes allowed an RBI single to Beltran to score Springer. Altuve came to the plate and looked like he was going to score, but Andrew Benintendi made a bullet of a throw to Vazquez and he was out at the plate. Sox 6-5. Craig Kimbrel took the mound in the 9th inning and as usual, he got the save and the win with ease. The Sox took the series from the AL leading Astros and headed out of town tied for the lead in the AL East.

Red Sox 6 Astros 5 BOXSCORE

WP: Price (2-1) LP: Musgrove (4-6) SV: Kimbrel (20)